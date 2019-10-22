Emmerdale spoilers: Fans will be ‘gobsmacked’ by Nate Robinson shock identity twist

22 October 2019, 15:31

Nate Robinson's character will finally be exposed this week
Nate Robinson's character will finally be exposed this week. Picture: ITV
By Naomi Bartram

Emmerdale actor Jurell Carter has said fans won't see a twist involving his character Nate Robinson coming.

Ever since Nate Robinson burst onto our screens six months ago, Emmerdale fans have been trying to rumble his secret past.

But now actor Jurell Carter has warned no one will see the latest twist coming when Nate’s connection to the village is finally revealed.

While many have guessed he could be a member of the Dingle family, Jurell hinted most of the fan theories are totally wrong.

"There are so many theories out there but when the audience see it they will be shocked,” he told the Daily Star.

Emmerdale viewers are in for a dramatic few episodes
Emmerdale viewers are in for a dramatic few episodes. Picture: ITV

He continued: "I found out about it when I was first cast and I was like ‘Wow.’ I don’t want to spoil it but it’s a massive reveal."

Read More: Emmerdale viewers in tears as soap shares touching tribute to actress Leah Bracknell after her death

The truth is set to be exposed this week in an explosive showdown on a boat in the middle of a lake.

The dramatic episodes will see Cain (Jeff Hordley) finally confronts Moira (Natalie J Robb) over her affair with Nate.

As Nate and Cain fight, a gas leak sees the boat explode on the lake and all three characters are left fighting for their lives.

Read More: Emmerdale's Charley Webb defends cutting son Bowie's hair after cruel trolls said he 'looks like a girl'

Teasing details about the huge stunt, Jurell added: “It was like filming a movie. We had stunt coordinators helping us with the fight scenes, and of course there’s an ­explosion."

This comes after Faith Dingle actress Sally Dexter revealed upcoming episodes with have ‘dire consequences’ for the Dingle family.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “There is a very shocking twist with Nate's identity and it has dire consequences for my son Cain, for Moira my daughter-in-law, and me.

"We have to come through a heavy storm and some of us might not make it. It was some of the most harrowingly emotional scenes I've ever done."

Meanwhile, plenty of theories about Nate's true identity have been floating around on social media over the last few months, with many predicting Nate and Cain are related.

One viewer said: "If Cain and Nate turn out to be brothers my jaw will hit the floor. I’m likely way off, but I would go out with that. I’d be on board and it would explain a lot."

Another added: “So Nate is Cain’s son?! How are they gonna spin that? Ha."

