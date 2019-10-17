Emmerdale's Charley Webb defends cutting son Bowie's hair after cruel trolls said he 'looks like a girl'

Charley has defended her decision to cut her son's hair. Picture: Instagram

Charley Webb has shown off her son Bowie's new haircut on Instagram, after hitting back at negative comments on Instagram.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb recently hit out at trolls who criticised her three-year-old son Bowie’s long hair.

But the actress - who plays Debbie Dingle in the soap - has now posted a picture of the toddler sporting a new short do.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three simply wrote: "Hair cut=cute face visible. Bowie 3 years and 10 months.”

She also shared another snap of the outfit that her middle child had picked himself, giving a glimpse of his haircut.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: ”He looks so grown up.”

Another wrote: “So adorable,” while a third added: “He is your double.”

Charley, 31, later took to her Instagram Stories to explain the reason she decided to take little Bowie to the hairdressers, insisting negative comments had nothing to do with it.

“I can’t believe how many messages I’ve had asking if I’ve cut Bowie’s hair because of negative comments on Instagram," she told her followers.

“The answer to that is no. If I was cutting my child’s hair because people were being negative that would be very worrying.”

Bowie showed off his new haircut. Picture: Instagram

She then said: “He had it cut because he saw a picture of short hair which was all different colours and he wanted it to look like that, he thought it would change colour.”

Before adding: “Obviously it didn’t, but he still loves the hair so…”

This comes after the star - who welcomed her third son Ace with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden earlier this year - was forced to defend her parenting.

"I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair, ‘Why don’t you cut it?’ Or, ‘they look like girls’," she wrote in a post alongside a picture of her nine-year-old son Buster.

She continued: "The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it.

"I absolutely don't feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives. Don't let my kids' hair worry you.

"I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do.”

She finally added: "But try keeping it to yourself, it's not important to us what you think of how our kids look. Or how we look. Or their names or whatever it is you might want to comment on."