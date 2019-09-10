Emmerdale's Charley Webb furiously hits back after trolls criticise her sons' long hair

Charley Webb has hit back at critics with a fiery message. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Emmerdale's Charley Webb has been forced to defend her sons having long hair after being heavily criticised.

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb is currently taking some time off work after welcoming her third baby Ace, with husband Matthew Wolfenden.

But the actress - who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap - has now been forced to defend her family following cruel comments by trolls.

After sharing pics of her two older sons, Buster, nine, and Bowie, three on Instagram, some critics told 31-year-old Charley she should cut the boys' long hair.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of eldest Buster wearing a T-shirt which reads ‘Long hair don't care #Boy,’.

"I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair," she started a lengthy caption beneath it.

Read More: Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

She continued: "'Why don't you cut it?' Or, 'They look like girls'. The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it."

"I absolutely don't feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives. Don't let my kids hair worry you.”

Read More: Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Hitting out at those who judge her parenting, the Charley then told her followers to ‘keep their opinions to themselves’, writing: "I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do.

“But try keeping it to yourself, it's not important to us what you think of how our kids look. Or how we look. Or their names or whatever it is you might want to comment on."

She ended the message by saying: "I was always taught, if you've got nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. Try practicing it peeps.

"There's enough awful stuff in the world without being mean to each other."

And Charley's famous friends were quick to comment on the post, as Michelle Keegan added a string of clapping emojis, while Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas called social media trolls “Keyboard warriors”.

Giovanni Fletcher added: “Well said!!!! Also fully supportive of the other tee..... look at that SHINE!! I’m jealous! Xxxx”

Fans also threw their support around the family, with one writing: "Couldn’t of say it better myself, i don’t what’s wrong with boys with long hair? if girls are allowed it why aren’t boys?"

Charley and Matthew welcomed baby Ace on July 29, but they kept his gender and name hidden for a few weeks.

Opening up about her traumatic birth, Charley later told OK! Magazine: "The umbilical cord was wrapped around Ace's neck when he was born.

"It came off and he was passed to me but I could tell something was wrong.

"Ace wasn't breathing at first – so the midwife had to press the panic button."

Matthew added: "By the time someone had come through the door from the panic button being pressed, Ace was breathing again, so it couldn't have been long. Although it felt like a lifetime."