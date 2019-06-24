Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

24 June 2019, 15:30

Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew have two children, Buster and Bowie, and are expecting a third this year.
Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew have two children, Buster and Bowie, and are expecting a third this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The soap star couple have created a quirky family home full of colourful art and reclaimed furniture

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden announced they were expecting their third child together last month after marrying in a surprise ceremony last February.

The couple, who first met on the ITV soap in 2006, are already parents to two sons, Buster and Bowie, and live in a beautiful house together in Yorkshire.

Both regularly take to Instagram to share snaps of their eclectic family home, and it's a world away from the traditional cobbled cottages their characters live in on set.

Take a look inside!

View this post on Instagram

#Number3

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

Charley and husband Matthew's front door screams vintage cool with its criss-cross pattern complete with graphic glass either side.

The front door opens up to a view of the modern staircase and the French doors, which open up onto the back garden.

View this post on Instagram

This is how we roll after water fights☀️

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

The family home's huge living room is the perfect place for their two sons to play.

Kept cosy with a large printed rug and surrounded by toys, it's clear this space is loved by their boys.

The Yorkshire home also has a family-friendly living room that features cool and colourful cushions, a shaggy rug and shiny neon wings that glow in the dark.

It could just be for Halloween but we're hope this quirky extra stays put all year round!

View this post on Instagram

Wreck it Ralf strikes again!

A post shared by Matthew Wolfenden (@matthewwolfenden55) on

View this post on Instagram

Our little monster.....

A post shared by Matthew Wolfenden (@matthewwolfenden55) on

Another room boasts a jam-packed book shelf which sits behind a contemporary steel table for Buster and Bowie to get creative on.

The Emmerdale stars use their dark walls as an art space too, paying tribute to one of their beloved musicians – David Bowie.

We're guessing their youngest is named after the music superstar!

More Emmerdale News

Ryan Hawley has quit Emmerdale after five years

The end of RobRon? Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley QUITS Robert Sugden role after five years
Jamie Tate's secret is finally revealed

Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie Tate has a secret family and they’re about to arrive in the Dales
Lisa and Zak married for a second time on Emmerdale

How long has Emmerdale actress Jane Cox played Lisa Dingle?

Jane has revealed why she's leaving the soap

Emmerdale's Jane Cox reveals why she’s quitting after 23 years as Lisa Dingle
Chas and Paddy

Emmerdale’s Chas and Paddy actors reveal the results of baby scan following baby Grace heartbreak

Trending on Heart

Elma Pazar has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Elma Pazar? Dumped Love Island 2019 contestant and eyelash technician from Essex
Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Michael Griffiths
Anton Danyluk defends Tom's comments about Maura in tonight's Love Island

Love Island's Anton Danyluk DEFENDS Tom Walker's comments about Maura Higgins after Hideaway row
Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard
A mum was shamed for not giving £40 to the nursery collection

Mum ‘humiliated’ by parents after she couldn’t afford £40 for nursery teacher’s gift

Lifestyle

It was reported that Mel B and Jess Glynne got close during the Spice Girls tour

Mel B responds to rumours of 'romance' between her and Jess Glynne

Celebrities