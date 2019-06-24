Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew have two children, Buster and Bowie, and are expecting a third this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The soap star couple have created a quirky family home full of colourful art and reclaimed furniture

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden announced they were expecting their third child together last month after marrying in a surprise ceremony last February.

The couple, who first met on the ITV soap in 2006, are already parents to two sons, Buster and Bowie, and live in a beautiful house together in Yorkshire.

Both regularly take to Instagram to share snaps of their eclectic family home, and it's a world away from the traditional cobbled cottages their characters live in on set.

Take a look inside!

Charley and husband Matthew's front door screams vintage cool with its criss-cross pattern complete with graphic glass either side.

The front door opens up to a view of the modern staircase and the French doors, which open up onto the back garden.

The family home's huge living room is the perfect place for their two sons to play.

Kept cosy with a large printed rug and surrounded by toys, it's clear this space is loved by their boys.

The Yorkshire home also has a family-friendly living room that features cool and colourful cushions, a shaggy rug and shiny neon wings that glow in the dark.

It could just be for Halloween but we're hope this quirky extra stays put all year round!

Another room boasts a jam-packed book shelf which sits behind a contemporary steel table for Buster and Bowie to get creative on.

The Emmerdale stars use their dark walls as an art space too, paying tribute to one of their beloved musicians – David Bowie.

We're guessing their youngest is named after the music superstar!