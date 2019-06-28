Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

Charley Webb has hit back at parent-shamers. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Charley has told her followers they should "always do what is right" for them and their kids.

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb responded to people who have criticised her for letting her kids sleep in bed with her.

The actress, who has played Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap since 2002, shares two children with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Posting a picture of their three-year-old Bowie, on Instagram, the 31-year-old encouraged her followers to ignore judgement from other parents.

She wrote alongside it: “I’ve found since having kids everyone’s got an opinion on what’s right and what’s wrong. ‘Don’t let them in your bed, you’re making a rod for your own back.’

“No, I will let them in my bed. And I will wake up to a tiny face resting on my arm because I want to.

“They’re babies and then they’re grown up, so much quicker than I ever thought was possible.”

She finally added: “Always do what is right for you and your kids. Not annoying people around you thinking they know best. They don’t. ❤️”

And fans have been quick to praise Charley on her honest words, as one wrote: “I love this post. I 100% agree with you.”

Sharing their own experience, another said: “Only just got my 10 year old to sleep in his own bed😅 Forget what anyone else says.. just do you!💙”

Although a few disagreed, as someone penned: “I dont agree with kids in your bed unless there really poorly but i'd never push it on anyone or tell them there doing wrong.”

This comes after Charley and Matthew, 39, - who are also parents to nine-year-old Buster - announced they were expecting their third child earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Charley posted a photo of her little family in the February snow, holding up a lightbox that read 'Buster, Bowie and ...', which she captioned: "#Number3."

In March, the couple also opened up about becoming parents to a newborn again, with Matthew saying they're "looking forward to the chaos another child will bring".

"I always thought I'd have three boys and a girl, in that order," Charley added. "That's my instinct but who knows!"

Unfortunately, Charley hasn’t had the easiest pregnancy so far, after being diagnosed with a pelvic condition – SPD (symphysis pubis dysfunction).

Speaking on Loose Women recently, Matthew - who plays David Metcalfe in the ITV soap - explained: “Charley is a big fan of giving birth, but not pregnancy itself, it’s really odd.

“Unfortunately, pregnancy for her has been brutal this time round. She’s been ill from the get go and is still sick now.”

Charley added that shes been “in agony” and later ruled out a home birth “in case anything went wrong.”