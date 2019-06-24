Emmerdale's Lucy Pargeter has breast implants removed and admits they caused her breathing problems

24 June 2019

The Emmerdale star appeared on the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary last night
Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The soap star admitted that her huge boobs had been causing her to not breathe properly for over 11 years

Emmerdale actress Lucy Pargeter has spoken out about her decision to remove her breast implants as they interfered with her breathing for a whopping 11 years.

The stunning soap actress, who plays Chas Dingle in the TV drama, referred to her implants as "toxic bags".

Lucy admitted she suffered from a number of health problems
Picture: PA

42-year-old Lucy has undergone two boob jobs and her second, which she had 11 years ago has caused her a number of health problems, the main one being her inability to breathe properly.

She appeared on the Channel 4 Dispatches docmentary last night, where she said: "“They are out. I’m as flat as a pancake, I look awful but feel good."

“When I woke up in recovery, the first thing I did was panic because I could breathe - I could take in a massive breath.

“I thought they were trying to give me too much oxygen – I panicked. I forgot what it was like to have a full lung of air. I mean, it’s amazing - I can breathe.”

Read more: Emmerdale's Jane Cox revealed why she quit after 23 years

The documentary investigated women who claim their breast implants are making them ill and also looked at the growing phenomenon of Breast Implant Illness.

She said: “The surgery went absolutely fine, they were both really encapsulated, so they were both quite deformed. I know that everything is going to be much better, including my symptoms."

Lucy's DD implants were removed recently
Picture: PA

Lucy continued: “Hopefully my joint problems and anxiety and the rashes on my chest and the pain I get in my chest and armpits will be gone.

“Why I had them done in the first place: vanity. That old thing called vanity.”

Lucy had her first boob job aged 21 and her second aged 32.

