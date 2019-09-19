Exclusive

Charley Webb beams in never seen before family snaps with her gorgeous sons

Charley Webb poses with two of her gorgeous sons. Picture: McDonald's

By Emma Gritt

The Emmerdale actress posed with her two eldest sons, Buster and Bowie in the cute photo.

Charley Webb thinks it's "incredibly important" for kids read to support their mental health.

The Emmerdale actress, 31, who recently welcomed her third son, Ace Gene, spoke out as research by the National Literacy Trust revealed that almost a FIFTH of kids aged 5 to 8 don't have any books of their own.

She said: “It is incredibly important young children are encouraged to read for their own mental health, as it provides them with an opportunity to relax and wind down with their loved ones.

"As a family, we love to read together, and always make time for a bedtime story.”

Read More: Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

Charley and Buster look over some of the books available in the scheme. Picture: McDonalds

The Debbie Dingle star also shares Buster, 9 and Bowie, 3, with soap co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

The two older boys can be seen posing with their gorgeous mum in these never seen before photos, which are exclusive to Heart.co.uk.

Charley's enthusiasm for reading made her the perfect person to partner up with McDonald's to support their Happy Readers scheme, which has distributed 70 million books since it was launched in 2013.

The campaign aims to increase book ownership amongst children and support families reading together, and at the moment is offering a free story from David Walliams’ bestselling series, The World’s Worst Children alongside every Happy Meal.

Read more: Inside the home of Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Charley poses with Bowie, 3 and 9-year-old Buster. Picture: McDonald's

The Emmerdale actress was praised by fans when she defended her sons' long hair. Picture: McDonald's

The books in the promotion include: Vain Valentine, Honey The Hogger, Stacey Superstar, Harry Who Never Ever Did His Homework, Miss Petula Perpetual-Motion and Competitive Colin.

Charley added that her eldest son, Buster, is particularly enjoying them.

She said: "My kids love the World’s Worst Children stories, particularly Buster who adores 'Vain Valentine' where the main character’s vain eccentricities leave us both in hysterics.

"My favourite part of the kids evening routine is story time. We read together every evening and love taking it in turns to do ‘all the voices’ and have a little giggle together."

Read more: Emmerdale fans in tears as Debbie Dingle makes soap exit ahead of real life maternity leave

Last week Charley was praised by fans after she clapped back at trolls who criticised her sons' long hair.

"I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. 'Why don't you cut it?' Or, 'They look like girls'.

"The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it."

"I absolutely don't feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives.

"Don't let my kids hair worry you.”