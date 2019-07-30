Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals arrival of third baby with Matthew Wolfenden in adorable snap

30 July 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 11:01

Charley Webb has announced the birth of her baby
Charley Webb has announced the birth of her baby. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have welcomed their third child together.

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has shared an adorable photo after welcoming her third baby with co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

The 31-year-old - who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap - took to Instagram with the black and white picture which sees their new arrival dressed in a customised babygrow.

While the couple haven’t revealed the baby's name or gender, the new addition’s outfit has the words 'Baby Wolf' stitched on it.

Alongside the snap, Charley wrote: "BaByWoLf #3 has joined the crazy gang. We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven."

And her close friends were quick to comment, with former soap star Michelle Keegan writing: “Awwww congratulations my darlin. ❤️❤️❤️ Xxx”

Read More: Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Australian actress Emily Symons said: “Congratulations my darlings, wonderful news! So happy for you. Sending huge love to you all 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

While fellow Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan added: “Aww congratulations to u all on your new arrival x much love x”

Charley, 31, married Matthew - who plays David Metcalfe - last year and the couple already have two sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, three, together.

They announced they were expecting their third child in February, confirming the pregnancy with an adorable family photo.

The snap sees the family of four cuddling up with a sign that reads: “Buster, Bowie and…” along with the caption “#number3”.

Read More: Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

Unfortunately, soap star Charley hasn't had an easy ride when it comes to her pregnancy and her husband recently revealed she’s been suffering from a condition which makes her sick.

View this post on Instagram

#Number3

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

Speaking on Loose Women, Matthew said: "Charley is a big fan of giving birth, but not pregnancy itself, it's really odd.

"Unfortunately, pregnancy for her has been brutal this time round. She's been ill from the get go and is still sick now."

Charley was recently diagnosed with pregnancy-related pelvic condition SPD (symphysis pubis dysfunction), and admitted it’s been “agony”

"It's when your muscles have relaxed too much ready for the birth. It's agony," she explained. "I'd be lying if I said I really enjoy the experience of getting bigger but I appreciate what my body is doing. I think pregnancy is amazing."

