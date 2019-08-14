Emmerdale fans in tears over Debbie Dingle exit scene as actress Charley Webb goes on maternity leave

14 August 2019, 13:34

Fans were in tears over Debbie's exit
Fans were in tears over Debbie's exit. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Emmerdale's Debbie Dingle bid an emotional farewell to mum Charity in last night's episode of the ITV soap.

Emmerdale fans watched Debbie Dingle say farewell to the farm on Tuesday evening, as actress Charley Webb takes a break from the show to take care of her newborn baby.

Emotional scenes saw Debbie bid a teary farewell to mum Charity as she left for a fresh start in Scotland.

The double episode started with Charity (Emma Atkins) struggling to cope with her daughter leaving, refusing to say goodbye and trying everything she could to make her stay.

But despite Charity not turning up to the Dingle family's farewell gathering, Debbie did get one last moment with her mum as she ended up chasing her daughter’s car as it drove away.

When the pair finally came face to face, they ended up having a heart to heart.

"I'm sorry," Charity said, adding: "This time, I'm frightened you might not come back. I'm frightened I might lose you forever."

Debbie eventually managed to reassure her mum that she was making the right choice by moving away, as she said: “This is a really big opportunity. I hope it works, I want it to work."

Charity then replied: "I just wish it wasn't so far away. I don't know what I'm going to do without you."

Charity and Debbie had a heart to heart
Charity and Debbie had a heart to heart. Picture: ITV

After a heartbreaking goodbye, Debbie left her mum on the side of the road as she drove off to Scotland.

And fans of the show were moved by the scenes, with one writing on Twitter: “Awwwww I really hope Debbie does come back and i was crying and laughing at the same time when charity was running.”

“And the tears have started! #Emmerdale #Charity #Debbie,” said another, while a third added: “Okay that Charity and Debbie scene got me, not gonna lie.”

The episode was shot before Charley, 31, welcomed her third baby with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden, 39, - who plays David Metcalfe - in July.

Taking to social media with the happy news last month, Charley shared a black and white picture of her newborn's baby grow which had 'Baby wolf' written on it.

She captioned it: "BaByWoLf#3 has joined the crazy gang. We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven."

The couple also have sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, three, together.

