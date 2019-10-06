Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals clever parenting hack for when son Bowie needs ‘time out’

Charley has shared a glimpse of her latest parenting hack. Picture: Instagram

Actress Charley Webb has shared a sweet technique she uses to calm down her son when they’re out.

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb took to her Instagram over the weekend to reveal the clever way she gives her three year old son Bowie some “thinking time”.

The mum of three - who plays Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap - posted a photo of a personalised mat which reads: “Bowie Time out to think about the things you do.

“Just remember that we LOVE YOU.”

Sharing the message with her 345k followers, Charley, 31, then wrote on the snap and explained: “So, when we’re out somewhere and Bowie needs thinking time we’ve got this little mat for him to stand on.”

She then thanked company @bespokelittlemakes who created the mat.

This comes after Charley - who also shares Buster, nine and newborn baby Ace with husband and co-star Mathhew Wolfenden - was forced to defend herself after facing online backlash from trolls.

When asked how she deals parenting criticism, Charley told OK! magazine: “Mainly I just block it out. I’m not really interested in what anyone else thinks. Everyone parents differently.

“If you’re in the public eye people think they’ve got a right to say things to you. They don’t!”

She continued: “These people comment just to get a response. I find that so bizarre and I don’t respond.

“I don’t think anyone’s life is perfect but we’re all just doing our best as parents.”

Before adding: "I’m a very protective mum anyway. It’s an animal instinct. I’m constantly worrying about them."

Charley is also no stranger to clapping back at haters on social media, as she recently replied to trolls who criticised her sons' long hair.

She wrote on Instagram: "I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. 'Why don't you cut it?' Or, 'They look like girls'.

"The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it."

"I absolutely don't feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives.

"Don't let my kids hair worry you.”