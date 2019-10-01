'Very protective' Charley Webb hits back after trolls' 'bizarre' criticism of Emmerdale star's parenting

Charley has hit out at mum shamers. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Mum-of-three Charley Webb has hit out at her haters after she was targeted by online trolls.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has revealed how she deals with mum shamers after being criticised for her parenting.

The actress - who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap - shares three kids Buster, nine, Bowie Grey, three, and newborn baby Ace with husband and co-star Mathhew Wolfenden.

And after receiving nasty comments from trolls online, now Charley, 31, has spoken about how she feels towards those who criticise the way she brings up her children on social media.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “Mainly I just block it out. I’m not really interested in what anyone else thinks. Everyone parents differently.

“If you’re in the public eye people think they’ve got a right to say things to you. They don’t!”

She then went on to say she thinks it’s ‘bizarre’ how people have an opinion on her private life, as she continued: “These people comment just to get a response. I find that so bizarre and I don’t respond.

“I don’t think anyone’s life is perfect but we’re all just doing our best as parents.”

Charley also admitted she is "very protective" over her young children, adding: "I’m a very protective mum anyway. It’s an animal instinct. I’m constantly worrying about them."

This comes after the star was forced to defend her family following cruel comments over her sons’ long hair.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of eldest Buster wearing a T-shirt which reads ‘Long hair don't care #Boy,’.

"I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair," she started a lengthy caption beneath it.

She continued: "I absolutely don't feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives. Don't let my kids hair worry you.”

Charley then told her followers to ‘keep their opinions to themselves’, writing: "I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media.

She ended the message by saying: "I was always taught, if you've got nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. Try practicing it peeps.”

Meanwhile, the actress is currently on maternity leave following the birth of baby Ace in July, which means she was recently written out of Emmerdale as her character left for Scotland.