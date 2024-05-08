How to start running and top tips for beginners

8 May 2024, 12:19

This is your sign to start your running journey!
This is your sign to start your running journey!

Have you always wanted to get into running but just didn't know where to start? We've got the ultimate guide for beginners with some top tips to help you start out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Running has always been a very popular way for people to stay fit and improve their mental health, but there's a lot more to the activity than just putting one foot in front of the other.

Becoming a runner takes discipline, research and determination - but is ultimately something every able person can do with a little advice and guidance.

If you're one of those people who often considers giving running a go and making it a part of your life and schedule, there's no time like the present to make a change.

And for those who are keen to start, but just don't know where to begin with their journey, we've put together the ultimate list of tips to help you start and continue running years into the future.

Have you always wanted to get into running? Here's how you can start today!
Have you always wanted to get into running? Here's how you can start today!

Advice from professional long-distance runner Eilish McColgan, Official Ambassador of the AJ Bell Great Run Series and Commonwealth Games champion.

Find the right trainers

What is great about running is that it is completely free - there's no need for fancy gym subscriptions! However, there is one thing you need to invest in and that's the right pair of trainers. Ideally, you should visit a specialist running shop and have your feet and gait looked at by a professional.

Make a plan and set some goals

The key to becoming a successful runner is making a plan and setting goals, because running simply does not happen without a plan. Of course, it can be challenging, but it is important to work out the slots in your week and when you can prioritise your run. Once you've found a pattern, you'll automatically make time for running - but until that comes you will need to commit. To make sure you stick to your plan, stick the schedule up somewhere in your house somewhere you'll see it everyday.

Always stretch

When you start running, you should also make sure stretching becomes part of your routine. It is really important to stretch from the beginning of your running journey as it will help lengthen your muscles, improve your flexibility and stop injuries sticking a spanner in the works.

Stretching should be a part of your running routine from the start
Stretching should be a part of your running routine from the start.

Make running entertaining

To help you stay on track with your runs, make it a fun and entertaining activity by finding a running buddy or - if you like running alone - a great podcast or playlist.

Check out the Heart Run Club playlist on Global Player now!
Check out the Heart Run Club playlist on Global Player now!

Take it step-by-step

Once you've been bitten by the running bug, it can be hard to stop and know your limits. Always remember that rest days are vital! If you overdo it, you might end up giving up for good. Slow and steady does it, increasing your distance – and varying your pace – as time goes on. Keeping track of your progress with an app can really give you a motivational boost and highlight progress that would otherwise stay invisible.

Mark the start of your running journey with one of AJ Bell's Great Runs
Mark the start of your running journey with one of AJ Bell's Great Runs.

Once you've found your stride, why not continue your running journey by signing up to one of the AJ Bell Great Runs:

