Fans praise ex-EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis after it’s revealed she’s taken ‘normal job' to support kids

Katie Jarvis has a new job in Romford. Picture: BBC

Ex EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis is now working as a security guard at B&M Bargains.

Fans have rushed to praise former EastEnders star Katie Jarvis after it was revealed she’s now working as a security guard.

The 28-year-old actress briefly appeared on the BBC One soap last year as Kat Slater's cousin, Hayley.

At the time, Katie played a big part in the 2018 Christmas storyline after she had a baby with Kat's husband Alfie Moon.

But since Katie’s character left Albert Square in February this year, she’s now landed herself a new role as a security guard at a B&M.

Katie Jarvis has put her career as an actress on hold. Picture: BBC

Spotted in her new workplace in Romford, Essex, mum-of-two Katie confirmed she was putting her acting career on the back burner to take care of kids Lillie May, 10, and Alfie, eight.

Read More: EastEnders suffer major blunder as part of the set is visible during Sonia Fowler scene

She told the Daily Star Sunday: “I’ve taken a step back from acting. I’ve got a job and I’m looking after my kids.”

And after speaking out about her new job, fans have been quick to praise the actress.

Read More: EastEnders fans fear for Dot Cotton's life this winter after central heating breaks down in shock plot twist

One person wrote on Twitter: “So much love and respect for Katie Jarvis. Hard work been a jobbing actor. Actors are allowed ‘normal’ jobs too, you know.”

Another agreed: “Well I hope she doesn't feel any shame in what she's doing. All she is doing is providing for her family. Like we all have to x”

While a third added: “Heaven forbid she provide for her family. Good on her.”

Katie’s EastEnders character left Walford after she ran away from a mental health facility, with the star confirming at the time that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Before that, the Dagenham-born actress starred in film Fish Tank where she played aspiring teen dancer Mia Williams.

After her impressive performance, she won the British Independent Film Award.