Soap stars have rushed to defend EastEnders’ Katie Jarvis after she was shamed for working at B&M.

Ex-EastEnders actress Kate Jarvis hit the headlines over the weekend when it was revealed she found a job as a security guard at B&M while in-between acting roles.

The 28-year-old has been working at the budget store to support her two young children since leaving her role as Hayley Slater in February this year.

And now soap stars have stood up for Katie hailing her a “boss” for putting her acting career on the back burner to take care of her kids.

Katie Jarvis left EastEnders in February. Picture: BBC

EastEnders’ Aaron Sidwell, who played Steven Beale until 2017, wrote on Twitter: “My “other” jobs since I began my career 13 years ago: Scaffolder, FishMonger, Waiter, Barman, Chef, Promo Worker, Cruise Ship Guest Entertainer, Singer In working man’s clubs.

“It’s called being an adult.”

Former Coronation Street actress Charlie Condou, who played midwife Marcus Dent until 2014, added: “When I left Corrie I had a string of very nice tv and theatre jobs.

“Then I didn’t. So I got a job working in a restaurant to pay my bills and take care of my kids. That’s what responsible adults do.”

It's the reality of being a jobbing, working actor. No shame in it at all. 💅 Sidenote: we're playing real people with real experiences so having other jobs actually often helps inform how we approach certain roles. It's called life experience. 🔔🔚 — Bronagh Waugh (@bronaghwaugh) October 20, 2019

Former Cheryl Brady actress, Bronagh Waugh, later tweeted: “Since leaving Hollyoaks I have had some amazing TV & film gigs but I’ve also had loads of times of being out of ‘work’ so have worked as a nanny, a cleaner, and a teacher and I am proud of every single one of those jobs.”

She added: “I don’t know her but Katie Jarvis seems like a BOSS.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, 48, also stood up for Katie saying she’d previously worked as a waitress, bartender, driver, painter and promotion girl in between jobs.

She said: "It’s what artists do to earn a living. They work in between jobs.

"It’s called Grafting! Or not being afraid of hard work... or loving your family enough to drop your dream for a bit to earn a living so the family can live life.

"And there is no shame in wanting to work hard to make sure your offspring are cared for. #noshame."

"Over my career I've done by best to try and stay away from social gatherings, get-togethers and celebrity things, to keep my private life as private as possible.

"So to wake up with my kids and see myself on the front of the pages just for simply having a job in between my acting, it really did hurt me."

This comes as Hayley - who previously starred as Mia Williams in the 2009 British drama film Fish Tank - opened up about her career on BBC's Victoria Derbyshire Show.

