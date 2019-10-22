Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, has signed a modelling contract, reveals proud dad Jeff Brazier

Jeff Brazier has opened up about his son's career plans. Picture: ITV/Instagram/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Proud dad Jeff Brazier has opened up about his son Bobby’s career plans, which include modelling and learning how to DJ.

Jeff Brazier has revealed his 16-year-old son has signed a modelling contract.

The 40-year-old - who also shares Freddie, 15, with the late Jade Goody - recently spoke out about Bobby’s amazing GCSE results.

And now father-of-two Jeff has revealed he’s supporting his eldest after he was scouted by a modelling agency.

Speaking to The Sun Online, he said: "He's learning how to DJ because he's interested in that, so I'll obviously support that.

"He's signed up with a model agency because he had quite a few that wanted to take him on, and he hasn't done anything yet, but you know, that will be interesting to see what happens for him.

"I know he's quite sort of hopeful for what that might bring, and basically it just seems like there's a few opportunities available to him."

Bobby managed to bag two As, three Bs and three Cs in his exam results and is now doing an apprenticeship in digital marketing.

The presenter explained: “I’m really proud of Bob. His exam results, for him, were a real shock because he'd told himself that he was going to do a lot worse than he actually did.”

This comes after Jeff, who is now married to PR Kate Dwyer, previously opened up about his family in a three-part documentary looking at the life of Jade Goody.

Jade passed away at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer.

While neither of his son’s have watched the documentary - titled 'The Reality Star Who Change Britain' - yet, Jeff says they will when they're older.

He said: "We sat the kids down, we told them what they was likely to be seeing, and that there would be some really amazing stuff that they would be incredibly proud to watch.

“But we also said, truthfully, that there's going some incredibly difficult things that you probably don't know about your mum, or you don't know happened to your mum, that's going to be really difficult for you to watch.

"And maybe at the ages of 14 and 16, I believe this might be best left until you're a couple of years older.”