Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16 makes dad Jeff Brazier 'proud' as he starts work as an apprentice

26 September 2019, 07:53 | Updated: 26 September 2019, 08:57

The 16-year-old has just started working in London
The 16-year-old has just started working in London. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Jade and Jeff's son got his GCSE results last month and is already working full-time in London.

Bobby Brazier, the son of late TV personality Jade Goody has just started his apprenticeship in London.

The 16-year-old, who is the spitting image of Jade, posted on his Instagram account yesterday, showing that he's off earning his own money in a full-time job for the first time.

READ MORE: Jade Goody's son wishes friends good luck for their GCSE results and looks just like his late mum

The teen posted a boomerang on his Instagram grid
The teen posted a boomerang on his Instagram grid. Picture: Instagram
Bobby lost his mother Jade in 2009, when he was only five years old
Bobby lost his mother Jade in 2009, when he was only five years old. Picture: PA

The teenager - who lost his mum Jade to cervical cancer in 2009 - has amassed over 35k followers on his social media account and frequently posts updates on his life.

The gorgeous young man also models on the side but it looks like he's taken up a full-time career in his apprenticeship, which his father revealed in a comment will be in the social media industry.

Jeff Brazier, who is the father of Jade's two sons Bobby and Freddie, 15, has spoken about how proud he is of his eldest as he sets off from their Essex home to work in central London.

Bobby (left) pictured with younger brother Freddie and father Jeff, who raised them as a single parent
Bobby (left) pictured with younger brother Freddie and father Jeff, who raised them as a single parent. Picture: Instagram

The 40-year-old former footballer and presenter has gushed about Bobby's fresh start in an emotional Instagram post, calling yesterday "a proud day".

His post read: "Bobby starts his apprenticeship having decided that he wants to spend the next two years learning on the job.

"So much progress has been made in such short time and I feel immensely satisfied knowing that he has all of the tools to go and develop at his own pace into whatever he wishes to become #proudofyou #goodluck"

Jeff's followers have rushed to comment on the post, praising him for raising two wonderful sons and to wish Bobby luck.

One said: "Great route for him to go down Jeff." while another added: "How Proud you must truly be Jeff, wish you every success Bobby, always give everything you can and it will come in success!

"Wishing you all The Best!"

And another follower commented the emotional message: "Such a beautiful boy and your a wonderful dad his mum would of been so proud wish we could just switch on that light so his beautiful mummy could be here today."

