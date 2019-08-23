Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, looks the spitting image of her as he shares video before collecting GCSE results

23 August 2019, 12:53

Bobby looks exactly like his late mum, Jade
Bobby looks exactly like his late mum, Jade. Picture: Instagram/PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The teenager shared an Instagram video wishing his friends good luck with their GCSE results and bares a striking resemblance to his late mother, Jade.

Jade Goody's son, Bobby has shared an adorable video on his Instagram wishing his friends good luck with their GCSE results.

The 16-year-old posted the clip on Thursday, only the morning after the heartbreaking documentary about his mum's life and death aired its final instalment on Channel 4.

Bobby shared a short clip of him walking around the house
Bobby shared a short clip of him walking around the house. Picture: Instagram
16-year-old Bobby looked the spitting image of mum Jade
16-year-old Bobby looked the spitting image of mum Jade. Picture: PA

Bobby Brazier, who has taken the surname of his father and Jade's then-boyfriend, TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 40, looked the absolute spitting image of his mum in the short black and white clip.

Jade, who passed away aged only 27 in 2009 after a tough but short battle with cervical cancer, left behind her two children, Bobby and Freddie, 14, who have been raised by their dad.

Sporting the same smile, almond-shaped eyes and baby face as his mother, there's no mistaking who's son Bobby is.

Jade in 2006 with Freddie and Bobby at a Garfield film premiere
Jade in 2006 with Freddie and Bobby at a Garfield film premiere. Picture: PA

Wearing a black Nike hoody, the handsome teenager captioned the video: Goodluck today people. Let me know how you do.” and shared it with his 27,000 followers.

Only a few weeks ago, Bobby was sharing his revision stress on his Instagram, as he wrote: "How are your exams going? It’s 9:05 and here I am sat watching ‘I’m becoming a genderless monster’ chemistry is not my cup of tea.”

Father Jeff raised Bobby (right) and Freddie (centre), and not Jade's husband Jack Tweed
Father Jeff raised Bobby (right) and Freddie (centre), and not Jade's husband Jack Tweed. Picture: Instagram

Bobby also models on the side as well as his studying, and regularly shares his professional photos on his Instagram account, which attract thousands of likes and comments.

On Jade's death, Jeff recently opened up when it his the 10 year anniversary of her death on March 22nd.

He explained that it was very hard to let his sons know their mum as dying, calling it the "hardest moment of my life".

