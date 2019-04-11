Jeff Brazier reveals how his and Jade Goody's sons reacted to her cancer

11 April 2019, 12:14 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 12:20

Jeff has bravely spoken about how his young sons reacted when they found out their mother Jade died of cervical cancer
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The TV presenter revealed his sons were "all over the place" when they found out about their mother's terminal cancer.

Jeff Brazier has bravely opened up about his young sons' reaction to their later mother, Jade Goody revealing she would soon be 'in heaven'.

The TV presenter and former professional footballer tragically lost the mother of his children in 2009 to cervical cancer and shared two sons, Jack and Bobby.

Jeff was in a relationship with reality TV star Jade from 2002 until 2004 and raised their two sons, who were just four and five-years-old at the time of their mother's death, alone.

TV presenter Jeff has opened up for a life insurance advert about his sons' reaction to mother Jade's cancer
39-year-old Jeff spoke out in an advert for life insurance provider Polly.co.uk about how his young sons were "all over the place" for around six months after their mother told them she wouldn't be with them for much longer.

In the advert, Jeff said: "I think most people know that for the last 10 years I've been bringing up my children Bobby and Freddie after they lost their mum, Jade, to cervical cancer. 

"It's insanely unfair that they were robbed of someone that was such an incredible mum.

"I remember when Jade very bravely told them that she was going to be in heaven, for six months after that they were absolutely all over the place.

"From the moment your children are born and you hold them in your arms and you realise how small and fragile they are, I think you immediately become their protector."

Jeff added: "When I very quickly realised that I was going to be responsible for the boys, for the rest of their childhood, life insurance was a no brainer for me.

 "I'm glad I got to the point where that feeling of responsibility took over and made it something that was absolutely for me, compulsory. 

"I would feel like such an idiot if something happened to me and I still hadn't provided some form of life insurance cover."

