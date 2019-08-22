Exclusive

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't watch Jade documentary - despite him appearing as Jack Tweed's best man

By Mared Parry

Viewers were surprised to see the Towie star appear on the emotional Channel 4 documentary charting the short and dramatic life of the UK's first millionaire reality star.

Michelle Keegan has revealed that she and husband Mark Wright didn't watch the documentary about tragic reality star Jade Goody - but that they're still close with her widower Jack Tweed.

Last night the final instalment of the three-part series exploring Jade's career and very public cancer battle aired on Channel 4, and viewers were shocked to see Heart presenter Mark feature as one of Jack's groomsmen.

Michelle told Heart.co.uk that although she and her husband haven't watched any of the Channel 4 documentary, she is "sure we'll catch up on that cause Mark was very close to Jade and Jack".

She continued to explain that "he was friends with Jack for a long time before we got together".

Michelle says that Mark and Jack are still close. Picture: PA

Mark was Jack's best man when he married cancer-stricken Jade in front of OK! Magazine and TV cameras. Picture: Channel 4

Mark and Jack - both 32 - have been best friends for decades after growing up together in Essex.

They were regularly pictured partying together in London when Jack and Jade were dating, and before she lost her life to cancer aged just 27 in 2009.

Despite reports that the pair had grown apart, they were seen enjoying a holiday together to Majorca last summer, and were pictured together for the first time in eight years.

Mark and Michelle were first pictured together in 2012, marrying three years later.

The pair were pictured together last year on a Spanish break. Picture: Instagram

Actress Michelle added: "They still speak now, Jack still come to family parties, he's a lovely guy".

Last night's harrowing episode of the Jade documentary saw her put the pain of her terminal illness to one side to marry the love of her life.

Mark was very close to Jack and Jade, pictured here before their wedding . Picture: Getty

Michelle visited the Heart studios. Picture: Heart

Viewers tweeted that they found the show in general uncomfortable, as Jade posed for paparazzi photos while being hooked up to drips in hospital weeks after being told live on TV that she had cervical cancer.

But many couldn't believe that TOWIE's Mark had attended the wedding, and took to Twitter to air their confusion.

One said: "Surreal seeing Mark Wright in the background of Jade and Jacks wedding back in '09, a time before TOWIE."

And another couldn't believe it either: "Well well I did not know that Mark Wright was Best Man at Jade Goody’s wedding to Jack".

Earlier this month Jack - who previously dated Chanelle Hayes - revealed that he hasn't found love again as 'no-one compares' to his late wife.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain he said: “I’m alright, I just get by, you know what I mean, I just get on with it. But yes, I haven’t met anyone. I don’t feel like I could meet anyone yet, as no one really compares to Jade, so I don’t want to put that person… It’s not fair on a person to put them through that."

Referring to the Jade Goody documentary, he added that it was difficult to hear her voice on TV.

He said: "I watched the first episode yesterday, it’s like an hour long. You zone into it, where I haven’t heard her voice for a while or seen any programmes on her for a while. So I sort of I zoned in, I didn’t want it to end.

"It was like, it brought her back a little bit. Then it finished and I realised she was gone again now.”

Jade left two sons, Bobby and Freddie, who live with their dad Jeff Brazier.

The two men were caught up in a feud over access to the boys, which has since been resolved.