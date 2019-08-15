Jade Goody documentary viewers horrified as CBB Shilpa Shetty 'race row' footage is aired

The scenes aired during the Jade Goody documentary last night. Picture: Channel 4

The second part of Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain explored her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house

The 'race row' between Jade Goody and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was shown on Channel 4 last night as part of the second episode of the documentary about Jade's life.

Viewers were left horrified by the footage, which was taken from the 2007 series of CBB, with many claiming to have switched off as a result of the distressing scenes.

Jade was accused of being racist toward fellow housemate Shilpa Shetty. Picture: Channel 4

One viewer tweeted: "Let the poor lassie rest in peace, her poor kids don't need to hear vile remarks about their dead mother."

Jade, along with fellow housemates Jo O'Meara and Danielle Lloyd, caused international outcry as a result of claims that they were racist toward Shilpa Shetty.

Archive footage of the series showed presenter Davina McCall say: "There's a massive argument brewing in the house between Shilpa and Jade, so let's take a little peek."

A discussion between Jade, Danielle and Jo in which Danielle mocked Shilpa's accent was then shown.

Present-day Davina, who was being interviewed for the documentary, then said to camera: "I remember thinking this is a bad combo.

"Three British young girls all coming together and forming a gang basically. It started to be bullying."

More archive footage was then shown, which showed Jade shouting at Shilpa: "You may be a princess where you come from but here you are a housemate like everyone else. You are so far up your own a*** you can smell your own s***. You are f***ing ridiculous."

Jade then referred to her as "Shilpa Poppadom" during a chat with Danielle.

The CBB series attracted a total of around 40,000 Ofcom complaints.

The third and final part of Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain will air next Wednesday 21st August on Channel 4.