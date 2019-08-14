Jack Tweed hasn't found love again as 'no-one compares' to Jade Goody

Jack appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning where he opened up about the death of his wife Jade

Jack Tweed has spoken out about the death of Jade Goody, revealing that he hasn't found love again as 'no-one compares' to his late wife.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier today, Jack said: “I’m alright, I just get by, you know what I mean, I just get on with it. But yes, I haven’t met anyone. I don’t feel like I could meet anyone yet, as no one really compares to Jade, so I don’t want to put that person… It’s not fair on a person to put them through that.”

He was speaking ahead of the second part of the Jade Goody documentary, which airs tonight, and added that it was difficult to hear her voice on the TV.

Jade and Jack got married before she died of cervical cancer aged 27. Picture: Getty

Jack said: “I watched the first episode yesterday, it’s like an hour long. You zone into it, where I haven’t heard her voice for a while or seen any programmes on her for a while. So I sort of I zoned in, I didn’t want it to end. It was like, it brought her back a little bit. Then it finished and I realised she was gone again now.”

On her voice, he added: “It makes you feel closer to her, as soon as you hear her. No one sounds like Jade, as soon as Jade talks you can tell it’s Jade from a mile away.”

Speaking about their relationship, he continued: “We met in a nightclub just round the corner in Essex. Then we didn’t speak for a while and then we met in the same club again. I put on an extra five years to my age, yeah.”

Jack was too young to watch the series of Big Brother she was on in 2003, but added: “Watching the programme yesterday, I didn’t watch the first big Brother, so I didn’t know how much, I knew she got abused, but I didn’t realise to the extreme of what the newspapers were calling her and how bad it really was. That was a bit of a shock.”

Jack opened up about his loss on GMB earlier today. Picture: ITV

He also opened up about her death, saying: It was horrible. It was the worst time you could possibly go through, knowing that it was terminal. Deep in yourself you don’t believe it, you still think, ‘No it’s obviously not going to happen, something’s going to happen, she’s going to pull through’. But deep down you do know, eventually it’s going to come and your life is going to turn, stop.

“Her whole life from when she went to Big Brother, was every single second was in the public eye, that’s what she knew, and what she wanted to do. She wanted to live it out. She wanted to show everyone and make everyone aware of being tested for cervical cancer and not leaving it too late. She just wanted to make as much money for her boys.”