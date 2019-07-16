Chanelle Hayes shows off STAGGERING weight loss in fitted pink dress

16 July 2019, 10:09

Chanelle Hayes reveals her svelte figure to fans on social media.
Chanelle Hayes reveals her svelte figure to fans on social media. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The former Big Brother star showcases her slimmed down figure on social media as she glams up for a friend's wedding

Chanelle Hayes has revealed her incredible weight loss to fans on Instagram with a brand new photo of her slimmed-down figure.

The former Big Brother star, 31, showcased her svelte body in a tight pink dress with pretty frills as she posed for a glamorous picture on Saturday before heading off to a friend's wedding.

Captioning the sunny garden snap, which revealed Chanelle's slender physique, she wrote: "Perfect weather for a summer wedding.

"Had such a fab day with my family yesterday celebrating the wedding of Adam and Netta at @woodmanthunderbridge ... such a gorgeous couple, gorgeous wedding, gorgeous day.

"Also, seem to be favouring pink lately for my dress choices... another wedding coming up soon - what colour should I choose to wear???"

Chanelle has been open about her weight struggles in the past, even admitting on This Morning that she has been cruelly fat shamed.

But that hasn't stopped the mother-of-two from committing to a healthier lifestyle, which has helped her transform from a size 18 to a size 12 in just six months.

She also explained that she's shedding the pounds in a slow and steady way, telling fans and critics she is "taking her time" as she wants to lose body fat and increase muscle mass.

She said: "In losing all that excess weight I have gained more confidence and happiness.

"If I had been EXTREME with my eating choices I am sure I could be much smaller and lighter than I am now however I have been working HARDDDD at keeping (and increasing) my muscle mass.

"Over the rest of this year I will be cutting down my body fat slowly and steadily. I want to make a point that I am choosing to take my time in order to keep my muscle.

"I want to lose FAT, not muscle, not bone mass density, just fat."

Chanelle Hayes has come a long way since she was spotted just two months ago.
Chanelle Hayes has come a long way since she was spotted just two months ago. Picture: Getty

Putting her progress down to "hard work, perseverance, consistency and dedication", Chanelle admitted she now wants "long term change" so she benefit from the long term results.

She added: "There are no quick fixes. Believe me - I’ve tried everything!"

