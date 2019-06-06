Chanelle Hayes shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in before and after Instagram snap

Chanelle Hayes has been open about her weight struggles in the past. Picture: Getty

Former Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes has shown off her weight loss on Instagram.

Chanelle Hayes has taken to Instagram to reveal her dramatic weight loss to her followers.

The former Big Brother star, 31, shared two side by side photographs taken just six months apart.

She wrote alongside them: Sorry about the “before” pic quality, I had to really zoom in to chop off everyone else. Comparing these two pics makes me feel positive...."

Chanelle went on to say that the first pic was taken in November 2019 and the second in May 2019. She revealed that she has gone from a size 18 to a size 12.

She continued: "In losing all that excess weight I have gained more confidence and happiness. If I had been EXTREME with my eating choices I am sure I could be much smaller and lighter than I am now however I have been working HARDDDD at keeping (and increasing) my muscle mass.

"Over the rest of this year I will be cutting down my body fat slowly and steadily. I want to make a point that I am choosing to take my time in order to keep my muscle. I want to lose FAT, not muscle, not bone mass density, just fat.

"This is a long term change I am making so that I can prosper in the long term results. There are no quick fixes. Believe me - I’ve tried everything! Hard work, perseverance, consistency and dedication are KEY. Hopefully at the end of the year I will be able to make the second picture a “during” photo as I will have a new “after”."