Stacey Solomon admits breastfeeding struggles in candid photo with newborn son

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her struggles. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has given a brutally honest update about nursing her son.

New mum Stacey Solomon has shared a candid photo explaining the struggles of breastfeeding.

The Loose Women star gave birth to her third son - first with boyfriend Joe Swash - last month, and has been keeping her fans updated with her post-pregnancy journey.

In her latest social media post, 29-year-old Stacey showed fans the face she makes every time she manages to successfully breastfeed her little one.

Sharing a make-up free photo which sees her smiling while nursing her son, Stacey said: "Trying to smile This is my face every time he latches on.

“I didn’t breastfeed Leighton and I don’t remember 11 years ago with Zach so it came as a bit of a shock to me when my feeding experience wasn’t blissful breast time and expressing pints of milk in between!

“After not mastering the latch that leaving my boobs engorged and my nipples feeling like they’d been rubbed on sandpaper I think we are finally getting there.”

Praising the staff who have helped her, the star continued: "I’ve been milked by just about every health visitor and breastfeeding specialist around (for which I am eternally grateful) and my baby can finally get his tiny mouth around, what Zach and Leighton call, my Pepperami nipples!”

Stacey - who is mum to Zach, 11, and Leighton, 7, from previous relationships - then reached out to her followers, reminding them “it’s ok” to struggle.

“We still haven’t mastered it yet and we might never master it - that’s ok too,” she said.

“I just thought for anyone out there struggling or who struggled to breastfeed that it’s perfectly OK, there’s nothing wrong with you, and you’re doing amazingly.

“All things I’ve struggled to believe at times. It’s so wonderful to see people’s happy breastfeeding pictures and amazing expressing photos - I love them, but from somebody who is lucky to express 10ml if not dust when I put a pump on I would have loved to see some different experiences too.”

The I’m A Celeb star added: “Here’s to making it work no matter what way round you do it! Breast or bottle, Mammas, YOU ARE INCREDIBLE! 💪🏼”

Fans have been quick, to praise Stacey as one wrote: “Well done you gorgeous, gorgeous mama!! You are a superstar and you’re so right! All you mums are doing a great job! 💕💕💕💕💕”

“Amazing you're shedding light on this for others 💕,” said another, while a third added: “Oh Stacey you are so brilliant. What a fantastic post to make all Mums feel great. Bravo. Xxx”

Stacey then replied to the comments, thanking her fans for their lovely messages.

She said: “The comments on here are giving me life 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I really appreciate how kind and supportive people can be and seeing similar experiences is just the best! Thank u 💛”

This comes after the star revealed her ‘fog’ had finally lifted after welcoming her baby at the end of May.

Opening up about “missing her bump”, Stacey also shared another honest photo which sees Joe kissing her belly.