Stacey Solomon says she feels 'empty' after going into labour early

Stacey Solomon after giving birth. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Mums have praised Stacey after she admitted that childbirth has left her feeling ’hollow’.

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional message admitting she’s 'devastated' her bump is disappearing after giving birth.

The Loose Women star welcomed her third son - first with boyfriend Joe Swash - on Thursday last week, and has revealed she 'didn't appreciate' being pregnant.

Alongside a photo of 37-year-old Joe planting a kiss her belly, Stacey penned on Instagram: “I’ve lost it today. I really miss my bump and baby being inside me. I don’t feel I appreciated it enough while I was pregnant and now it’s over.”

Explaining the significance behind her latest social media photo, Stacey, 29, told her followers that Joe had helped her get the ‘bump photo’ she missed out on.

“Joe and I didn’t have one picture of him with my bump,” she said.

“The thought of not having that memory has been really getting me down so today, Joe and my Dad helped me get a picture of what’s left of my bump to cheer me up. I love them so much. It’s not the same but it still means the world to me.”

The former The X Factor contestant then went on to open up about body image, as she continued: “For the record, for all of the people who asked me how excited I was to get my pre baby body back? Was I hoping to “snap back”? Am I going to train? Etc etc. I hate these questions. They’re pointless. And not important or relevant.

“No one knows how they’re going to feel and what we look like after birth is the very least of our worries. The truth is I’m devastated that my belly is shrinking by the day. I wish it could stay around for a little longer.”

She then added: “I feel empty and hollow. Not to mention like I’ve been punched in the vagina. 💙”

Fans were quick to praise Stacey for the candid snap, as pal Myleene Klass wrote: “Beautiful, beautiful girl xxx”

Another follower commented: “Sending you the biggest kiss, you are just wonderful ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

While a third added: “Love how honest you are on everything!!! The type of woman young ladies should look up to! ❤️”

Stacey - who is also mum to Zachary, 11, Leighton, seven - has previously been praised for sharing what childbirth 'really looks like'.

In the first picture after welcoming the tot, the star can be seen looking exhausted in her hospital bed, while her t-shirt is spattered in blood and her baby is lying on her chest.

Stacey and Joe are yet to announce the name of their baby son.