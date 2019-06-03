New dad Joe Swash accused of 'snubbing' Stacey Solomon by callous trolls

3 June 2019, 08:15 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 08:18

Joe Swash has been criticised for his latest Instagram post
Joe Swash has been criticised for his latest Instagram post. Picture: PA Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Joe’s latest photo featuring his eldest son Harry has been criticised by followers.

Joe Swash has come under fire after he seemingly missed girlfriend Stacey Solomon from an emotional Instagram post over the weekend.

The celebrity pair welcomed their first child together on May 23rd, while Joe is already dad to Harry, 11, and Stacey has two sons Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, from previous relationships.

But in Joe’s tribute to his family, the former EastEnders actor was accused of snubbing his partner of three years.

Alongside the black and white picture of his newborn and son Harry, the 37-year-old wrote: "In this picture is my whole world. My two boys."

Fans were quick to hit out at the I'm A Celebrity star, as one wrote: "What about Stacey?"

Read More: Stacey Solomon says she feels 'empty' after going into labour early

"Stacey and her children – aren’t you meant to be a family unit?" said another, while a third added: "Harsh to leave Stacey and her little ones out."

“That's lovely... but what about Stacey's boys?,” said a fourth.

And a fifth wrote: "Ah mate. Think that should be written different. What about your … wife and her kids. Your world is a lot bigger than those two boys??!!"

Although many fans were quick to defend Joe, as on follower slammed: “Lots of judgy people here. Joe is allowed to announce that his boys are his world, just like Stacey did on her post.”

Another agreed: “Love how he's getting stick for this. Would you criticise Stacey for not mentioning his eldest son? Because that would be just as ludicrous.

Read More: Sealed with a kiss! Stacey Solomon introduces newborn son to his brothers

“They are a lovely family who seem devoted to each other. The negativity really isn't necessary.”

Loose Women star Stacey, 29, has also shared a string of photos of her new son since giving birth two weeks ago.

On Sunday, the presenter posted a photo which sees the tot asleep on her chest while the pair chilled out at home.

She wrote: “Mood. I’m jealous. I can’t wait to sleep like this.”

Meanwhile, Stacey has been praised by her fans after opening up about the struggles of being a new mum again.

Next to a sweet snap of her holding her baby, Stacey wrote: "Today is a smiley day. it’s been an interesting week. But it feels like the fog is lifting and I’m coming out of the fuzz.

"I’m so grateful to have our baby boy with us and be surrounded by my incredible family - my biggest privilege. But it doesn’t mean it’s been all rosey and glossy.”

She then went on to open up about “hormone surges”, her “struggle to breastfeed” and “cracked nipples” while also admitting to a “total meltdown.”

Stacey added: "I’ve found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mums arms, at least twice every day.

"Then I feel guilty that I’m not 'enjoying every second' like everyone tells you too because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened)."

