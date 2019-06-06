Savvy holidaymaker's extension lead hack will change how you charge your devices abroad

You can save a load of hassle by packing this one item. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The simple tip was shared on Twitter and it's blown so many people's minds that they've never thought to do it before.

One Twitter user has sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing that she doesn't bother taking "a dozen adapters" on holiday with her and instead has a simple money and hassle-saving hack.

Sasha, from Nottingham explained that she typically just packs an extension lead in her suitcase, and so many people were mindblown.

Am I the only person who takes an extension lead on holiday instead of taking a dozen plug adapters 😭 — Sasha (@sashals_) May 30, 2019

A man named Alexander replied with: "why is this the most clever think I've seen all day" and another called James joked: "So what's it like in 2090?"

The seemingly simple tip provoked many of the equally-savvy Twitter users to speak up and reassure everyone that yes, they already knew about this and have been doing it for a while themselves.

Pack an extension lead for your next holiday abroad. Picture: Getty

One used called Davo claimed that he does this "every week when I work abroad", but warned that "if I put an extension in hand luggage it normally goes down the other channel for checking".

A handy tip he added was that he has an extensions lead with USB ports too, so you don't even need the full chargers with you.

I do it every week when I work abroad 😉 problem is if I put an extension in hand luggage it normally goes down the other channel for checking 🤭😂 so takes longer .. so always end up doing checked in luggage 😢 have one with usb too then you don’t need your adaptors only leads pic.twitter.com/4yqeTWCzqa — E S25OWL 🦉 (@davo33uk) May 30, 2019

Natasha's had a wave of supportive Tweets since posting, including: "ICONIC, what a time to be alive" and "OMG I cannot believe this, feel like you've just found the cure for world hunger".

Others joined in, saying: "This is what the elite people do" and "we're too ahead of the game".

Have you ever done this before? Or have your eyes just been opened to this incredible hack?