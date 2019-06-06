Savvy holidaymaker's extension lead hack will change how you charge your devices abroad

6 June 2019, 11:45

You can save a load of hassle by packing this one item
You can save a load of hassle by packing this one item. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The simple tip was shared on Twitter and it's blown so many people's minds that they've never thought to do it before.

One Twitter user has sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing that she doesn't bother taking "a dozen adapters" on holiday with her and instead has a simple money and hassle-saving hack.

Sasha, from Nottingham explained that she typically just packs an extension lead in her suitcase, and so many people were mindblown.

Read more: Mum reveals genius hack that stops her baby waking up early

A man named Alexander replied with: "why is this the most clever think I've seen all day" and another called James joked: "So what's it like in 2090?"

The seemingly simple tip provoked many of the equally-savvy Twitter users to speak up and reassure everyone that yes, they already knew about this and have been doing it for a while themselves.

Pack an extension lead for your next holiday abroad
Pack an extension lead for your next holiday abroad. Picture: Getty

One used called Davo claimed that he does this "every week when I work abroad", but warned that "if I put an extension in hand luggage it normally goes down the other channel for checking".

A handy tip he added was that he has an extensions lead with USB ports too, so you don't even need the full chargers with you.

Natasha's had a wave of supportive Tweets since posting, including: "ICONIC, what a time to be alive" and "OMG I cannot believe this, feel like you've just found the cure for world hunger".

Others joined in, saying: "This is what the elite people do" and "we're too ahead of the game".

Have you ever done this before? Or have your eyes just been opened to this incredible hack?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune

THIS is how much it costs to give birth on the NHS

Separating your liquids could be a thing of the past

Soon you won't need to take liquids out of your bag when you scan your luggage at the airport
Lucy's friends were convinced she'd been kidnapped after seeing the shocking images

Woman's fake tan fail left pals thinking she'd been KIDNAPPED
The MMR jab protects against measles, mumps and rubella

MMR jab 'to be made LAW' as doctors warn UK is at risk of measles epidemic
The beautiful collection is for a great cause as well

Celebrate Pride 2019 with this gorgeous rainbow makeup collection from Morphe

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae's boyfriend played for Leicester

Who is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex-boyfriend Leicester City star James Maddison?

TV & Movies

Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Tommy Fury

Celebrities

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on, who's in the cast and who are the rumoured contestants set to enter the villa late?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Abbey Clancy's family

When did Abbey Clancy have her baby, what's his name and how many children does she have with Peter Crouch?

Celebrities