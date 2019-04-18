Chanelle Hayes proudly shows off two stone weight loss in shocking before and after pictures

By Alice Dear

Chanelle Hayes is keen to lose another two stone following her successful weight loss.

TV personality Chanelle Hayes, 31, has always been open with fans about her weight loss and gain over the years.

Now, Chanelle has dropped an impressive two stone, and is looking to drop another 28lbs.

Posing in an old grey t-shirt on her Instagram, Chanelle showed off how much weight she’d lost in 17 months as the top swamped the star.

She told fans: “This top is a size 18 and was tight on me and didn’t even cover my bum at back or reach below my fly zip at the front!

“Now it is completely baggy and hangs down to the back of my knees! I may still have a long way to go but for me, this #transformationtuesday makes me feel very proud!”

Chanelle is currently following a health and fitness plan called Celebrity Slim UK which is “an easy to follow, stress-free programme that'll help give you the confidence to shine”.

Back in March, Chanelle updated her fans on her progress, revealing how proud she was, but how far she still has to go.

She commented: “I am still overweight at the moment which is hard because I feel amazing as I’ve lost loads but then disheartened as I’m still bigger than I want to be.

“I just have to remember I am on the right road and consistency, determination AND PATIENCE is key. I measure inch loss as well because sometimes I stay the same weight but get smaller which I don’t mind.”

Chanelle’s fans have been getting behind her and supporting her journey.

One woman commented: “A real girl who we can actually relate to. Think you’re doing bloody amazing if you ask me.”

Another added: “You are smashing it and doing it the right way! Well done you, the hard work will pay off.”