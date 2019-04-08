Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'it's personal'

Holly has revealed that she deliberately doesn't speak about her diet. Picture: Getty

Holly has made the unusual move of opening up about her weight loss journey, revealing that she deliberately chooses not to speak publicly about her transformation and diet

Holly Willoughby's weight loss has been the subject of much discussion in recent years, but the presenter, 38, has tended to avoid talking to the press about it.

But she's now made the rare move of opening up about her transformation, revealing that she doesn't talk about it because it's 'personal.





Holly at the National Television Awards in 2008. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Sunday Times magazine, she said: "It's a personal thing for me, and I think people get obsessive with it."

She also explained how she often interviews mums who have lost their children to anorexia, adding that there was a "fascination with weight at the moment".

Holly continued: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

She also revealed that she deliberately chooses not to talk about her weight.

Holly's Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon recently opened up about Holly's weight loss, claiming that it was due to 'boxing'.

Holly Willoughby pictured in 2019. Picture: Getty

He said: "I've heard a rumour that it's some sort of boxing.

"I asked if she was going to be bringing a fitness DVD out, because everyone's going to be saying, 'I want a body like Holly Willoughby!"

Ages ago she came back from holiday and I said she'd lost weight, I could see it in her face.

"Then everyone picked up on it, and we were at a party a while later and I said.

"I bet you're sick to death of everyone asking you how you've lost it...but how have you lost it?

"Holly's always been a total babe."