'It was a one night stand!' Declan Donnelly jokes about I'm A Celebrity hook up with Holly Willoughby

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

Declan Donnelly has apologised to his best mate Ant McPartlin after he joked he was left heartbroken watching him on screen with someone else.

Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby, 38, was personally invited to stand in for her pal on I'm A Celebrity as he took time away from the spotlight to recover from addiction issues that have plagued him for the last 18 months.

But Dec has tried to get back in his BFF's good books, claiming it was just a fling!

He quipped to The Guardian: "It was nice, it was one night… It was a one-night-stand!"

Holly won rave reviews for her performance but Dec has confirmed Ant will return this year, saying it was 'one series only.'

Ant said previously: 'I couldn’t watch. It’s like watching him with another man!"

The pair are one of the nation's best loved double acts and have never presented apart - until last year.

Last May Ant cancelled all of his work commitments and checked into rehab after a car crash.

He was given a 20-month ban and paid £86k and after pleading guilty to drink driving in court.

Ant McPartlin arrives at court for drink-driving hearing. Picture: Getty

Dec admits at the time the pair did 'consider splitting up' as events took a toll on their friendship.

However Ant has already started work on the new series of Britain's Got Talent and is in line to travel to Australia later this year.

Dec hosted the last few episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway on his own but the pair will return together on the show next year.