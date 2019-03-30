'It was a one night stand!' Declan Donnelly jokes about I'm A Celebrity hook up with Holly Willoughby

30 March 2019, 12:35 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 13:31

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby
Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

Declan Donnelly has apologised to his best mate Ant McPartlin after he joked he was left heartbroken watching him on screen with someone else.

Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby, 38, was personally invited to stand in for her pal on I'm A Celebrity as he took time away from the spotlight to recover from addiction issues that have plagued him for the last 18 months.

But Dec has tried to get back in his BFF's good books, claiming it was just a fling!

He quipped to The Guardian: "It was nice, it was one night… It was a one-night-stand!"

Holly won rave reviews for her performance but Dec has confirmed Ant will return this year, saying it was 'one series only.'

Ant said previously: 'I couldn’t watch. It’s like watching him with another man!"

The pair are one of the nation's best loved double acts and have never presented apart - until last year.

Last May Ant cancelled all of his work commitments and checked into rehab after a car crash.

He was given a 20-month ban and paid £86k and after pleading guilty to drink driving in court.

Ant McPartlin
Ant McPartlin arrives at court for drink-driving hearing. Picture: Getty

Dec admits at the time the pair did 'consider splitting up' as events took a toll on their friendship.

However Ant has already started work on the new series of Britain's Got Talent and is in line to travel to Australia later this year.

Dec hosted the last few episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway on his own but the pair will return together on the show next year.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sex and the City is making an unexpected return

Sex and the City reboot release date, cast and plot revealed

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours
The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win
Lorraine Kelly admits she wears a bra overnight

Lorraine shocks fans by revealing she sleeps in her bra every night

Trending on Heart

Cat

Caturday is now a thing and we couldn't be happier!

Lifestyle

Drake

So what was Drake doing in Leicester? Pop star stuns Uni students

Music

Rihanna

She's no fool! Rihanna rocks underwear line which launches on April 1st

Music

Warwick Davis

Are you telling the tooth Warwick? Potter star plays epic prank on dentist
Should you wear your bra in bed?

Should you wear a bra in bed? Experts reveal just how safe the habit is

Lifestyle

Could synthetic alcohol mean we'll never have to suffer through a hangover again? (Getty

Synthetic alcohol that's HANGOVER-FREE might soon be available

Lifestyle