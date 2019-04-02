Holly Willoughby left in tears on This Morning following April fools prank

Holly Willoughby was left in tears by the This Morning prank. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was left in tears after being pranked live on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby thought it was a usual Monday morning show on ITV's This Morning when co-star Phillip Schofield and the crew pranked the presenter.

Holly and Phillip were presenting a makeover segment of the show when the prank took place.

During the makeover section, the selected woman – who ended up being an actress – burst into tears after being shown her new look, obviously unhappy with the results.

Phil and Holly very professionally dealt with the situation on live TV, comforting the woman before telling her she could change the look in anyway she wants.

This Morning then sent the actress and her fake husband off for a romantic day in London.

However, as the car was filmed leaving the This Morning studio, it had a fake crash.

After Phillip revealed to Holly it was an April fools prank, the presenter burst into tears.

The actress pretended to be upset with her transformation. Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield was in hysterics over the prank. Picture: ITV

Shocked and tearful, but also laughing, the blonde beauty said: "Oh my god, that was so awful!"

She added: "I really want to swear, but I can't!"

Turning to best pal Phillip, Holly said: "I can't believe you just did that to me!"