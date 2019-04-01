Holly Willoughby is the spitting image of mum Linda in Mother’s Day tribute

1 April 2019, 08:56

Holly Willoughby posed alongside her mum, Linda
Holly Willoughby posed alongside her mum, Linda. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was inundated with comments after sharing a picture with her mum.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, This Morning and Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby shared a sweet picture with her mum.

In the snap, Holly, 38, was all smiles next to lookalike mum Linda, 70.

The TV presenter – who is a mummy herself to her three children with Dan Baldwin – captioned the image: “Happy Mother's Day... love you Ma.”

Fans were left shocked at the resemblance between Holly and her mum.

READ MORE: Declan Donnelly jokes about I'm A Celebrity with Holly Willoughby: 'It was a one night stand!'

Holly Willoughby and mum Linda are the spitting image of each other
Holly Willoughby and mum Linda are the spitting image of each other. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Both rocking shoulder length blonde hair, matching necklaces and a similar shade of lipstick, it is easy to see where Holly gets her good looks from.

One fan commented on the picture: “She looks just like you,” while another added: “You look SO alike!”

Holly is also the spitting image of her sister, Kelly.

Holly also shares her good looks with sister Kelly
Holly also shares her good looks with sister Kelly. Picture: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

Kelly, 40, has made a few appearances on Holly’s Instagram over the years.

Although different from Holly with brown hair, the sisters are still so similar looking.

Kelly also works in the TV industry and is an author.

