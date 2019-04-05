Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon shock Celebrity Juice viewers with VERY x-rated sex confession

Holly and Stacey were quizzed on their sex lives in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Keith Lemon quizzed Holly and Stacey about their sex lives during last night's episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon were left squirming during last night's episode of Celebrity Juice after being asked a VERY x-rated sex question by host Keith Lemon.

He began by asking Holly: "Do you like making babies?", to which she replied that she did. Keith then asked Holly if she had ever “produced a fountain”, leaving the This Morning host confused.

Holly Willoughby was asked if she 'enjoyed making babies' by host Keith Lemon. Picture: ITV

Holly then said: “Are you talking about sq****** or something?” before saying: “No.”

Stacey then chimed in with: “Well, I’m not a sq****** either!”

Last night's episode was the first without team captain Fearne Cotton, who announced her departure from the show after 10 years last year.

She said: “After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice.

“It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series."

Soon after, Stacey announced she would be joining the Celeb Juice while on Loose Women, saying: "I'm really excited because I'm going to be part of the 'Celebrity Juice' team this series.

Stacey Solomon also made a very x-rated confession during the show. Picture: ITV

"What Gino used to do - I'll just be sort of like a regular guest. I just get to go on and have fun, really - which I'm really excited about."

Stacey also released a statement saying: "I’m so bloomin’ excited to be joining the 'Juice' family. I have loved the show since it began and always enjoyed being a guest so to get to be part of the furniture is a dream come true. So here goes nothing. Wahoo.”