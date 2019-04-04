Jack Fincham releases statement on Dani Dyer split... as fans accuse them of 'PR stunt'
4 April 2019, 11:08
Jack Fincham took to Instagram to announce he'd split from his Love Island co-star Dani Dyer
Love Island 2018 stars Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer shocked fans by announcing they'd split (again) last night, with Jack posting a statement about the break-up on Instagram.
Taking to his stories, Jack wrote: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore.
"We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.
"We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life.
"That's all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this."
This comes just months after Dani announced their split on Instagram, then took it back and revealed they were in fact together.
@danidyerxx I just want to say that I absolutely love you to death. Meeting you and falling in love with you was such a beautiful thing and I know we have our ups and downs but the only thing that matters is we have each other. I’m so happy that I found my soul mate and I want you to know how proud I am of you for everything you have achieved you deserve it you beautiful soul. I am so proud to call you my girlfriend xxx also I picked this picture because it sums us up
Many fans are theorising that this latest announcement could be a PR stunt - as it came just a day after Dani Dyer's book launch.
One person tweeted: "Funny how Jack and Dani break up when she has a book coming out".
Another added: "They waited till the day after her book launch. Oof."
And a third wrote: "So Jack announces the break up the same day Dani’s book is out? Either a big publicity stunt or he's a p****."