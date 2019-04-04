Jack Fincham releases statement on Dani Dyer split... as fans accuse them of 'PR stunt'

Dani and Jack have officially split. Picture: Getty

Jack Fincham took to Instagram to announce he'd split from his Love Island co-star Dani Dyer

Love Island 2018 stars Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer shocked fans by announcing they'd split (again) last night, with Jack posting a statement about the break-up on Instagram.

Taking to his stories, Jack wrote: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore.

"We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.

Jack Fincham announced the split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life.

"That's all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this."

This comes just months after Dani announced their split on Instagram, then took it back and revealed they were in fact together.

Many fans are theorising that this latest announcement could be a PR stunt - as it came just a day after Dani Dyer's book launch.

One person tweeted: "Funny how Jack and Dani break up when she has a book coming out".

Another added: "They waited till the day after her book launch. Oof."

And a third wrote: "So Jack announces the break up the same day Dani’s book is out? Either a big publicity stunt or he's a p****."