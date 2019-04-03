Stacey Solomon has found out the gender of her baby... was Coleen Nolan right?

3 April 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 10:37

Stacey is pregnant with her third baby
Stacey is pregnant with her third baby. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has confirmed that she's found out the sex of her unborn baby

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirmed they were expecting their first baby back in February, and Stacey has now revealed that the couple have found out the baby's gender.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the former X Factor star, 29, said: “We found out, we’re really impatient!

“We’re not going to tell anyone because it’s not important, but we are excited. 

“I think it’s nice to have something that’s ours, and we can tell our kids so they know and nobody else knows. That was our reasoning behind it, and them being able to get prepared, too.” 

View this post on Instagram

Home sweet home with this one. 💛

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

This comes after Stacey's Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan seemingly hinted that Stacey was expecting a girl by referring to the baby as a 'she' in an interview.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Coleen said: “Any excuse to have a party, and any excuse where there's a baby involved.

"She... That child is going to have so many aunties she won't know what to do with herself."

Stacey, who already had two sons Zachary Solomon and Leighton Barham, previously confirmed she was pregnant by posting a sonogram photo.

She wrote alongside it: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy 💜".

And her boyfriend Joe Swash also posted a photo of Stacey asleep, captioning it: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright

Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary

TV & Movies

F&F Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her leopard-print dress
Pandora joins Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Katie Price appeared on GMB with no make-up earlier this morning

Katie Price brands Peter Andre her 'worst husband' in awkward GMB interview
Holly Willoughby looked amazing for Tuesday's This Morning

Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning

Trending on Heart

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)

Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

Lifestyle

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Adam Collard "furious" at Zara McDermott after wild night out with Deli Ali

TV & Movies

Jacob will expose abuser Maya Stepney next week

Emmerdale's Jacob to reveal he's been sleeping with his stepmum

TV & Movies

Iconic London Illuminator

Five under the radar beauty brands that you need to try

Beauty

Emma Hardie Moringa Gel

Emma Hardie adds new product to Moringa range

Beauty

What's in Zoe Hardman's Beauty Bag?

What's In Zoe Hardman's make-up bag?

Beauty