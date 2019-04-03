Stacey Solomon has found out the gender of her baby... was Coleen Nolan right?

Stacey is pregnant with her third baby. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has confirmed that she's found out the sex of her unborn baby

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirmed they were expecting their first baby back in February, and Stacey has now revealed that the couple have found out the baby's gender.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the former X Factor star, 29, said: “We found out, we’re really impatient!

“We’re not going to tell anyone because it’s not important, but we are excited.

“I think it’s nice to have something that’s ours, and we can tell our kids so they know and nobody else knows. That was our reasoning behind it, and them being able to get prepared, too.”

This comes after Stacey's Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan seemingly hinted that Stacey was expecting a girl by referring to the baby as a 'she' in an interview.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Coleen said: “Any excuse to have a party, and any excuse where there's a baby involved.

"She... That child is going to have so many aunties she won't know what to do with herself."

Stacey, who already had two sons Zachary Solomon and Leighton Barham, previously confirmed she was pregnant by posting a sonogram photo.

She wrote alongside it: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy 💜".

And her boyfriend Joe Swash also posted a photo of Stacey asleep, captioning it: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."