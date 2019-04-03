Adam Collard "furious" at Zara McDermott after wild night out with Deli Ali

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard met on Love Island. Picture: instagram

Former Love Island star Adam reportedly flew into a jealous rage after Zara partied the night away with Dele Ali.

Love Island's Adam Collard, 23, may have split from Zara McDermott 21, earlier this year but he reportedly flew into a jealous rage after learning his ex-girlfriend had partied with Deli Ali.

Reports by The Sun claim Adam branded Zara "disgusting" after learning that she attended an afterparty at the England footballer's house following a night out at Tape Nightclub.

It's claimed the Tottenham Hotspurs player swapped numbers with Meghan Barton-Hanson the same night Zara partied at his house.

Zara and Adam Mcdermott. Picture: Instagram

After finding out about the alleged night in question, personal trainer Adam reportedly became overcome with jealousy.

A source told The Sun: "Adam kicked off. He was calling Zara all the names under the sun despite them no longer being in a relationship.

"Zara couldn’t understand his reaction, considering he had attended after-parties with other girls even when they were still together."

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League. Picture: Getty

Dele is reportedly enjoying single life after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Ruby Mae after two-and-a-half years of dating.

The insider revealed: "Dele is enjoying being free and single — and that involves hosting parties at his house.

"Everyone there was in good spirits after deciding to continue the night on from Tape with an after-party.

"Dele failed to convince Megan to come back to his, but Zara joined in the fun. She’s known Dele and his friends for years after dating Harry [Winks]."