Adam Collard "furious" at Zara McDermott after wild night out with Deli Ali

3 April 2019, 10:48

Zara and Adam
Zara McDermott and Adam Collard met on Love Island. Picture: instagram

Former Love Island star Adam reportedly flew into a jealous rage after Zara partied the night away with Dele Ali.

Love Island's Adam Collard, 23, may have split from Zara McDermott 21, earlier this year but he reportedly flew into a jealous rage after learning his ex-girlfriend had partied with Deli Ali.

Reports by The Sun claim Adam branded Zara "disgusting" after learning that she attended an afterparty at the England footballer's house following a night out at Tape Nightclub.

It's claimed the Tottenham Hotspurs player swapped numbers with Meghan Barton-Hanson the same night Zara partied at his house.

Zara and Adam Mcdermott
Zara and Adam Mcdermott. Picture: Instagram

After finding out about the alleged night in question, personal trainer Adam reportedly became overcome with jealousy.

A source told The Sun: "Adam kicked off. He was calling Zara all the names under the sun despite them no longer being in a relationship.

"Zara couldn’t understand his reaction, considering he had attended after-parties with other girls even when they were still together."

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League. Picture: Getty

Dele is reportedly enjoying single life after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Ruby Mae after two-and-a-half years of dating.

The insider revealed: "Dele is enjoying being free and single — and that involves hosting parties at his house.

"Everyone there was in good spirits after deciding to continue the night on from Tape with an after-party.

"Dele failed to convince Megan to come back to his, but Zara joined in the fun. She’s known Dele and his friends for years after dating Harry [Winks]."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright

Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary
Jacob will expose abuser Maya Stepney next week

Emmerdale's Jacob to reveal he's been sleeping with his stepmum
Ant and Dec earned the big bucks in 2018

Ant and Dec 'earned £12k a day' in 2018 - despite Ant taking a year off

News

Fleabag returned for a second series in March 2019

Who is Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Meet Fleabag creator and star
There might be a Greatest Showman 2 in the works

Hugh Jackman CONFIRMS work has begun on The Greatest Showman SEQUEL

Trending on Heart

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)

Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

Lifestyle

Stacey is pregnant with her third baby

Stacey Solomon has found out the gender of her baby... was Coleen Nolan right?

Celebrities

Iconic London Illuminator

Five under the radar beauty brands that you need to try

Beauty

Emma Hardie Moringa Gel

Emma Hardie adds new product to Moringa range

Beauty

What's in Zoe Hardman's Beauty Bag?

What's In Zoe Hardman's make-up bag?

Beauty

cherry blossom

What are you wearing? Five amazing smelling beauty products

Beauty