GMB viewers baffled by woman who claims to be ‘trans-species elf’

Viewers claimed "the world has gone mad" after Kimberel Eventide spoke about her elvish lifestyle.

Good Morning Britain viewers were left baffled by a woman who identifies as a "trans-species" of ELF.

Kimberel Eventide spoke to stunned hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid as she explained her lifestyle.

She explained: "I consider myself an Elvin-kin, which is an otherkin that feels more like an elf.

"Otherkins are those souls that have a human body but their soul belongs to some other species. It is far more than just cosplay - it is a way of life.

"It's not about the ears, it's who you are in the inside and how you carry yourself - but ears do make it fun."

Good Morning Britain viewers were intrigued by Kimberel's story. Picture: ITV

Piers attempted to speak 'Elven' to his fascinating guest. Picture: ITV

Host Piers Morgan was intrigued by the impact Kimberel's elfish form takes on her personal life.

Kimberel explained that she is married to a human and confirmed that their babies will "have an elven soul within a human body."

To conclude the bizarre interview, Piers attempted to speak the elvish language, telling his guest: "A star shines on the hour of our meeting."

Viewers flocked to social media to comment on the elvish guest, with one writing: "I've seen it all now, someone identifying as an Elf."

Another put: "Life as an Elf!!! The world's gone mad."

