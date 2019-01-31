Gemma Collins ‘joining Good Morning Britain team’ as showbiz reporter alongside Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

31 January 2019, 12:30

Gemma Collins on Good Morning Britain
Gemma Collins is reportedly joining the Good Morning Britain team. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins is putting Dancing On Ice training aside for one morning next week as she joins the Good Morning Britain team.

Gemma Collins, who first found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, has been busy making headlines on Dancing On Ice alongside skating partner Matt Evers.

James Argent’s girlfriend’s time has been taken up with constant practice and rehearsals for the ITV skating show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

However, it has now been reported the GC will be joining Good Morning Britain for a new role.

Gemma Collins on Good Morning Britain
Gemma Collins will be reporting showbiz alongside Richard on Monday's show. Picture: ITV
Gemma Collins on Dancing On Ice
Gemma Collins has been the talk of Dancing On Ice. Picture: PA

While we wish it was a full-time gig, Gemma is only said to be joining Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold on the panel on Monday morning for one day only.

An ITV source told the Mirror Gemma will be joining Richard to report the latest showbiz news as well as share some Dancing On Ice behind the scenes gossip.

The source said: “We're really excited to have Gemma Collins joining the team for the day.

Gemma Collins on Good Morning Britain
Gemma Collins will star alongside Good Morning Britain's hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid . Picture: ITV

“It's certainly going to be a lively morning. With Piers, Richard and the GC live in the studio, anything could happen."

Opinionated presenter Piers Morgan has recently shown support for Gemma after the blonde bombshell fell on her face during her week three skate.

Piers called the star “ballsy” for continuing the dance following the brutal fall.

