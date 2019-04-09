Scarlett Moffatt shows off three stone weight loss with sultry snap on Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt weight loss Instagram selfie. Picture: Instagram

Scarlett has struggled with her weight in recent years, and most famously slimmed down from an 18 to a size 8, before attaining a healthy size 12.

Scarlett Moffatt has been showing off the results of her weight loss in a new picture on Instagram where she posed in a tiny pair of denim shorts.

The former Googlebox star - who is in a relationship with new boyfriend Scott Robinson - looked stunning in a floral print jacket paired with shorts and boots, as she took a selfie in the mirror.

She captioned the picture with lyrics from Ariana Grande's hit song 'Thank U Next', which read: "Spend more time with my friends / I ain't worried 'bout nothin' / Plus, I met someone else / We havin' better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon' last.”

Scarlett has been open about her weight journey over the years. Picture: news

After sporting a curvier figure, Scarlett revealed her struggle with weight gain was primarily down to her hectic lifestyle as has struggled to stick to her gruelling workout regime.

Now, she says her dress size is at a more attainable size 12.

Scarlett Moffatt says she is now at a comfortable size 12. Picture: Getty

Scarlett told The Sun: “I was so focused on staying slim I stopped being sociable.

"I was like, ‘I can’t drink this then I’ll be hungover and I’ll want to eat a McDonald’s breakfast the next day,’ so I never really got into a good routine.

“Whereas now I like going to the gym but I also like going for food.

“So for me, it’s not necessarily that I’m the most happy with my body, I’m just happy with life.

“I’ve got the balance right.”