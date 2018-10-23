Who is Scarlett Moffatt? Gogglebox star's boyfriend, net worth and weight loss journey revealed

The former Gogglebox star is one of our most loved TV presenters, but how much is Scarlett Moffat worth and who is she dating?

Scarlett Moffat has captivated the world ever since she first starred on Gogglebox and since then, she's gone onto become one of television's most loved stars.

After being crowned Queen of the Jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' in 2016, she has since gone onto land presenting gigs on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway , in addition to hosting 'I'm a Celeb...Extra Camp'.

Despite her glittery on-screen persona, Scarlett's personal life has been somewhat of a rollercoaster with headlines surrounding her weight loss and relationships with Lee Wilksinson and ex-boyfriend Luke Crodden.

So what is Scarlett Moffatt famous for and is she single? We answer your burning questions...

What is Scarlett Moffat famous for?

Scarlett is a television personality most known for her work on reality TV, including Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

She is now a presenter on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celeb Extra Camp.

Does Scarlett Moffat have a boyfriend?

Scarlett is currently single after splitting with her boyfriend Lee Wilkinson, a fitness model and personal trainer from Durham. She recently split with him in April 2018 after branding him a "cheating pathological" liar.

Scarlett doesn't currently have a boyfriend as she split with her boyfriend Lee Wilkinson after four months of dating.

Since then, Lee has tried winning Scarlett back and according to reports by The Sun, he is keen to rekindle their romance after he was caught texting another girl.

The pair unfollowed each other on social media before Scarlett went on a Facebook rant about Lee.

She wrote: "Just always seem to choose cheating pathological liars. "I just choose lying cheats it’s a skill. "I haven’t lost out. I’ve gained more self confidence."

She also wrote: "It scares me how much you think you can know someone. Trust is everything."

What is Scarlett Moffatt's net worth?

Since starring on Gogglebox, opportunities to cash in have been huge for Scarlett, with her money-making stints including her very own book Sofa So Good and a weight-loss DVD.

Ever since she left the jungle, she's earned a whopping £1 million and it's all down to her lucrative contracts.

A source told The Mirror: "She’s being very selective about the jobs she takes on, but there are some lucrative deals in the pipeline that are set to net her a tidy sum – her success has been amazing and the opportunities keep piling up."

According to The Sun, Scarlett earned a tidy sum for appearing in the jungle, and picked up between £40,000 and £70,000.

Now that's she's a self-made millionaire, Scarlett says she's helped to pay off her mum and dad's mortgage and hopes to buy them a caravan.

What is Scarlett Moffatt's dress size?

Scarlett has struggled with her weight in recent years, and most famously slimmed down from an 18 to a size 8, which landed her a lucrative weight-loss DVD after she lost three stone.

However, now she sports a curvier figure and claims her weight gain is down to her hectic lifestyle as has struggled to stick to her gruelling workout regime.

What does Scarlett Moffat eat?

After releasing her DVD, Scarlett headed up her own meal plan called the SuperSlim diet.

The light meals consisted of healthy dishes such as oats porridge with berries, scrambled egg and smoked salmon or tomato omelettes for breakfast, and low carb lunches and dinners such as vegetable soup, salmon fillet with salmon and roast chicken.

What is Scarlett Moffatt's weight?