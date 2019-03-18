Scarlett Moffatt goes Instagram official with new policeman boyfriend

Scarlett Moffatt has gone public with her new beau Scott. Picture: Getty

Scarlett Moffatt has found love with new beau Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt has a policeman boyfriend called Scott - and they're already Instagram official.

The former Gogglebox star and I'm A Celebrity 2016 winner has been dating police constable Scott Dobinson for a few months now - after her failed relationships with personal trainer Lee Wilkinson and hairdresser Luke Crodden.

A source told The Sun: “Scott seems like a really stand-up guy. He could be good for her.

“The pair met through a mutual friend and hit it off straight away.

“And he’s got a decent job being a police officer in Durham near where she lives.”

And the pair are already making their relationship public on Instagram - with Scarlett tagging Scott in memes and posting loved-up pictures of the pair of them together.

Scarlett and Scott are now Instagram official. Picture: Instagram

Scarlett ended things with personal trainer Lee last April, accusing him of being a cheat.

She said at the time: “I just always seem to choose cheating pathological liars.

“I just choose lying cheats — it’s a skill.

Scarlett has been tagging her new boyfriend in Instagram memes. Picture: Instagram

“I haven’t lost out. I’ve gained more self-confidence.”

However, she gave Lee another chance soon after dumping him - but they separated again in July.

