Lady Nadia Essex trolled for VERY emotional reaction to Mike Thalassitis' death

Lady Nadia Essex asked the internet if it was true her friend had died - and was mocked. Picture: Instagram / Twitter

By Emma Gritt

The former Celebs Go Dating star posted a series of videos showing her sobbing after learning that the Love Island star had died.

Lady Nadia Essex has QUIT Twitter after being mocked for posting a very emotional reaction to the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis.

The former Celebs Go Dating star, who was sacked from the show for secretly trolling her colleague Eden Blackmore, shared a series of videos to Instagram after learning that the 26-year-old had died.

Lady Nadia Essex later posted to explain why she deleted the videos. Picture: Instagram

In the clip, she weeps: "Please for the love of God let this be a hoax... if anyone can get hold of him or confirm this is a hoax please let the world know!

"Please don't let this be true! Not Mike! Please, no!"

Who else doesn’t feel right about how @LadyNadiaEssex’s reacted to the death of Mike Thalassitis it was so odd and she called him Muggy Mike. Weird. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AO9lIV704q — . (@tnlcfun) March 16, 2019

However, cruel trolls ATTACKED the 37-year-old, claiming that it wasn't "normal" for her to post something like this on social media.

One wrote: "Actually a bit weirded out about Nadia Essex’s reaction to Mike Thalassitis death... sooo weird and she didn’t even use his name."

Another chimed in: "Who else doesn’t feel right about how @LadyNadiaEssex’s reacted to the death of Mike Thalassitis it was so odd and she called him Muggy Mike. Weird."

Other comments included: "I really like you Nadia but surely you can see this is an extremely strange thing to do"; and "Good friends don't call them by their nickname!!! No tears to start, then camera went away, then tears came, or drip marks!!"

Lady Nadia Essex revealed she "loved the bones" of the tragic star. Picture: Getty

Nadia, after taking down the videos, later defended herself to the Mail Online.

She told them: "I loved that man, and he is dead.

"My heart is broken. I loved the bones of Mike. And yet I have been driven off social media for trying to find out whether or not the news was true. I'm done.

Lady Nadia Essex couldn't believe that her friend had died. Picture: Twitter

"This is precisely what's wrong with Twitter and it should be ashamed of itself.

"It is 2019 and yet people are still allowed to hurl abuse at one another on that platform.

"Instagram is different, but last night I had to come off Twitter after the amount of abuse I received. I will never understand it."

Nadia also explained that she was closer to the tragic star than a lot of people might have realised - and was desperate to make sure that the rumours he had passed away weren't a sick internet hoax.

Mike, pictured in January, sadly took his own life this weekend. Picture: Getty

She said: "It happens. People make stuff up. I needed to know if this was real.

"No-one who knew was answering their phones. And others were messaging me telling me 'it's a hoax'.

"I had to know if it was true or not.

"Mike and I were close, we spent a lot of time together when we were in Cape Verde.

"And he was far from muggy, he was magic; he was a beautiful human being!"

Police confirmed that Mike took his own life. He was found in woodland near his North London home.

It has since been reported that he was grieving the death of his elderly grandmother, who he had moved in with as her carer, and had amassed "spiralling debts".