Celebs mourn Love Island star Mike

17 March 2019, 11:35

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack and actress Sheridan Smith lead the tributes to reality star Mike Thalassitis after his shock death yesterday.

The 26-year-old, who starred in the 2017 series of the show, was found dead in woodland near his Essex home.

The cause of death is not yet known and police haven't realised anymore information.

Mike Thalassitis
Mike Thalassitis. Picture: Instagram

It's believed he was struggling to cope with the recent death of his grandmother. His close friend Danny Cutts also passed away in December.

Bafta award-winning actress Sheridan Smith and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson also related to the shock news on social media.

A string of former Love Island stars also paid tribute to Mike and slammed the show for not offering enough support to contestants when the show ends.

They believe they are suddenly thrust into the limelight and not prepared.

Malin Andersson, who is also mourning the death of her newborn baby, said the show sent her flowers after her loss but no personal phone call.

Before appearing on the third series of Love Island Mike had a successful career as a League Two footballer.

He had recently split with his fellow reality star girlfriend of seven months Megan McKenna who he met on TV show Celebs Go Dating and was working on the opening of a restaurant in Essex.

Last year 2016 Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon tragically died at the age of 32 at her Newcastle home.

