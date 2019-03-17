Celebs mourn Love Island star Mike

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack and actress Sheridan Smith lead the tributes to reality star Mike Thalassitis after his shock death yesterday.

The 26-year-old, who starred in the 2017 series of the show, was found dead in woodland near his Essex home.

The cause of death is not yet known and police haven't realised anymore information.

It's believed he was struggling to cope with the recent death of his grandmother. His close friend Danny Cutts also passed away in December.

Bafta award-winning actress Sheridan Smith and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson also related to the shock news on social media.

This should be a massive wake up call, I feel sick, reach out, sometimes to the most confident friend 🙏🏼 we can only learn & try to change 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/L2fsYx1d6A — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) March 16, 2019

I just realised we have no pictures together- I’m sorry, I do not even know what to say. 😞



You weren’t the person people thought you were mike- you were a beautiful soul and always made… https://t.co/BYvMGmLGwp — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) March 16, 2019

It’s the papers too. And at the time you think there is no way out and no way to move on with life. I attempted suicide because of the newspapers and lack of support I got post towie. Something has to change, this is wrong. They have a moral duty to support cast members. https://t.co/EZYLj77MeW — Maria Fowler (@MariaFowler) March 16, 2019

A string of former Love Island stars also paid tribute to Mike and slammed the show for not offering enough support to contestants when the show ends.

They believe they are suddenly thrust into the limelight and not prepared.

Malin Andersson, who is also mourning the death of her newborn baby, said the show sent her flowers after her loss but no personal phone call.

Shows offer you ‘support’ but realistically it’s only while you are in their care. Minute you get home & are no longer making them money it’s out of sight out of mind. There should be ongoing support & also finacial advice. Life after these shows isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. — Jessica (@Jessica_Rose_UK) March 16, 2019

His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon. 💔 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) March 16, 2019

Before appearing on the third series of Love Island Mike had a successful career as a League Two footballer.

He had recently split with his fellow reality star girlfriend of seven months Megan McKenna who he met on TV show Celebs Go Dating and was working on the opening of a restaurant in Essex.

Last year 2016 Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon tragically died at the age of 32 at her Newcastle home.