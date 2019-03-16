Mike Thalassitis cause of death: How did Love Island's 'Muggy' Mike die? Star found dead age 26

16 March 2019, 19:28 | Updated: 16 March 2019, 19:36

Walkers Launch Choose Or Lose Campaign
Mike Thalassitis got his big break on Love Island 2017. Picture: Getty

Love Island's Muggy Mike was found dead in the woods near his Essex home on Saturday evening...

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has died at the age of 26, after being found dead near his hometown in Essex.

Both fans and fellow co-stars took social media to express send their condolences after reports emerged the 26-year-old had passed away.

The former League Two footballer enjoyed a successful career in the sport before becoming starring on Love Island in the summer of 2017.

Since news of his death broke, fans and co-stars have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the late reality star.

Chris Hughes, who famously branded the star 'muggy' after recouping with Olivia has since urged people to drop the label from his name.

He wrote on Twitter: "His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon."

How did 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis die?

His cause of death is not yet known, however, more details will be revealed in the coming days.

Muggy Mike
Mike Thalassitis first rose to fame on Love Island 2017. Picture: IG/MikeThalassitis

When did he die?

It's unclear when Mike died, however, his body was found

Who is Mike Thalassitis?

Mike first rose to fame as a contestant on Love Island. He most famously earned his nickname 'muggy mike' from co-star Chris Hughes after he recouped with Olivia Atwood.

He was later dumped from the island with co-star Tyla Carr, and has since been in the public eye due to his on-off relationship with The Only Way is Essex star Megan McKenna.

