Mike Thalassitis death: Love Island fans call for show to be 'CANCELLED'

Mike Thalassitis was found dead near his Essex home. Picture: IG

Fans of the show took to Twitter to scrutinise show producers over their aftercare for contestants, following the death of Sophie Gradon last year.

Love Island fans are calling for the show to be cancelled after star Mike Thalassitis was found dead in the woods near his Essex home.

It's uncertain what caused Mike Thalassitis's death at the tender age of 26 but it's raised questions around the welfare of Love Island stars following the show.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to scrutinise show producers over their aftercare for contestants, following the death of Sophie Gradon last year.

One user wrote: "I think they should cancel love island now. Too much pressure and not enough support for these young people who are probably not prepared for the sudden fame etc."

Another added: "Love island is cancelled this year. F***ing concentrate on mental health instead of this bullshit show. First Sophie now Mike? Gift the right support or cancel the show!!!"

Another commented: "@LoveIsland you seriously need to wake up CANCEL THIS SHOW ITS KILLING AND SCREWING UP TOO MANY PEOPLE!!!!!! #CANCELLOVEISLAND

Sophie Gradon appeared on Love Island in 2016, and her body was found dead in June 2018. An inquest into her death was set to take place next Thursday but was dramatically halted today.

Former Love Island stars Dom Lever and Alex Beattie also join the debate surrounding aftercare for contestants with statements on Twitter.

Dom revealed: "You get a psychological evaluation before and after you go on the show but hands down once you are done on the show you don’t get any support unless you’re number one."

In response, Alex wrote: "This is what angers me the most mate! I feel so lucky as a man to have had a strong support network around me and a passion for something before love island. Which I could return to but in a different way. If the show is to carry on NEEDS TO have regular check ups on contestants." (sic)

Malin Andersson, who lost her baby daughter Consy at four-weeks old after she was born seven weeks premature, pointed to her own personal struggles, adding: "You get a psychological evaluation before and after you go on the show but hands down once you are done on the show you don’t get any support unless you’re number one."

Heart have contacted ITV for comment.

Mike Thalassitis was found dead at the age of 26. Picture: IG/MikeThalassitis

Both fans and fellow co-stars took social media to send their condolences after reports emerged the 26-year-old had passed away.

The former League Two footballer enjoyed a successful career in the sport before starring on Love Island in the summer of 2017.

Since news of his death broke, fans and co-stars have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the late reality star.

Chris Hughes, who famously branded the star 'muggy' after re-coupling with Olivia has since urged people to drop the label from his name.

He wrote on Twitter: "His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon."