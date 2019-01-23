Love Island star Malin Andersson tragically reveals her baby has died four weeks after being born

Malin Andersson announced the tragic news her baby has passed away. Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

By Alice Dear

Malin Andersson announced the heartbreaking news her baby girl has passed away on Instagram.

Love Island star Malin Andersson shared the tragic news on social media a month after giving birth seven weeks early to Consy Gloria Emma Andersson-Kemp.

Malin, who previously thanked fans for their prayers for her premature baby, called baby Consy her “angel” before writing “I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore”.

Malin announced the tragic news on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a picture of Consy with her eyes open, captioning the image: “Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her.

Malin Andersson gave birth on December 23. Picture: Instagram @malinandersson

“Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.”

She continued: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19.”

Weeks earlier, Malin had thanked fans for praying for the little girl – named after Malin’s late mother.

Sharing her pain, the reality star wrote: “She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go.”

Fans of the star have taken to social media to share their support and heartbreak for Malin over the news.

Consy was born on December 23, but Malin announced the birth in the New Year, writing: “Tom and I are so happy to let you all know that our baby girl CONSY arrived in this world 23rd December 2018, seven weeks early.

“She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street.”