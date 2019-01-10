Kerry Katona is joining Celebs Go Dating to find a new dad for her five kids

Kerry Katona's kids are in support of her finding love . Picture: Instagram

Kerry Katona is on the hunt for love as she sings up for Celebs Go Dating following her split from Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona is hoping to find a love match that can be a dad to her five children claiming she will even “get her t*ts” out in order to bag her dream man.

The former Atomic Kitten star says her eldest daughter Molly, 17, is horrified at the prospect of her appearing on the show will “disown” her mother if she kisses any potential suitors.

Kerry’s appearance on Celebs go Dating will be the first time she's back on the dating scene since breaking up with Ryan Mahoney and her kids Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 11, Maxwell, 10, Dylan, 5, and Brian McFadden’s daughter Molly, are in support of her finding them a new dad.

She told The Sun: "We got Molly on the show – Lily doesn’t know as she’ll be jealous – she was on Facetime and went ‘Okay mummy, go and find me a new daddy."

Speaking on whether being on the show will embarrass her kids, Kerry said: "My Molly said ‘mum, by all means do the show but if you put your tongue down anyone’s throat I will never speak to you again.’

“Someone said to me I’d be the talk of the playground and I said ‘I don’t give a s*** about the mum’s but what I do give a s*** about is what the kids will be saying to my kids in the classroom.

“I wouldn’t do it to them. The kids have got enough stick over my past. I wouldn’t do it to them – on camera. I didn’t say I wouldn’t get my t*ts out though.”

Kerry admits that dating is a whole new experience for her and her past marriages to Brian, Mark Croft and George Kay have left her feeling as though she can't let anyone in.

She said: “I’ve never done the whole dating thing, I just marry them.“For me now my walls are so high up that I’m not letting anybody in and it doesn’t matter if they’re lovely, I get so nervous because of my previous relationships – my last few marriages.

“It’s got to the point where I need to go on dates or I’ll end up just seizing up and never finding anyone.“Honest to God when we did the first mixer I looked amazing but I got really overwhelmed. I started crying.

“I was absolutely mortified. I can have a laugh and flirt but to walk into a room of men and have them all look at you, I was mortified. I asked the first guy I saw on a date. I didn’t like everyone ogling me.”

Kerry is set to appear on Celebs go Dating alongside Love Island's Georgia Steele, Made In Chelsea's Sam Thomspon and former TOWIE stars Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna.