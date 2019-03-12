Pregnant Stacey Solomon opens up about 'spectacular' parenting fail

Stacey Solomon has spoken of a mistake she made when Zach, 10, was a baby. Picture: Instagram

Stacey, who is pregnant with her and Joe Swash's first child, has opened up about mistakes she's made with her two other children

Stacey Solomon is often applauded for her honesty when it comes to parenting and her personal life - and has now opened up about a 'spectacular' mishap that occurred when her oldest child, Zach, now 10, was a baby.

Writing in her new book, she revealed that she once left him in a supermarket.

She said: "I've had some spectacular parenting fails in my time.

"Not long after Zach was born, I was walking around a store, putting stuff in my basket. He was in the buggy and I'd placed the shop basket on top."

Stacey added that without realising, she lifted the basket to her arm and 'drifted off'.

The former X Factor star continued: "About 10 minutes later I was queuing at the till when I suddenly felt sure I had another basket or something. That 'something', of course, was Zach. I don't think I've ever moved as fast as I did through that store."

The Daily Star reports that she also admits to lying about Zach's age to save money in a theme park in her new book Happily Imperfect.

Stacey, who is also mum to Leighton, 6, recently announced that she's pregnant with her third child - and her first with boyfriend Joe Swash.

Joe posted a photo of Stacey asleep to Instagram with the caption: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

And Stacey followed his post up with: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy 💜".