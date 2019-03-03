Joe Swash speaks out after ‘announcing’ pregnant girlfriend Stacey Solomon's baby’s gender

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon confirmed they were expecting their first child together in February 2019. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter sets the record straight after fans go wild over ‘gender reveal’ video

Joe Swash has taken to social media to address swirling rumours that he and pregnant girlfriend Stacey Solomon are having a baby boy.

The TV presenter and actor sent the internet into a frenzy yesterday when he posted a video of himself shouting “yeah boy!” on Instagram.

But Joe, 37, has been forced to explain himself after the video went viral and received over 100 congratulatory messages that all assumed he had revealed the baby’s gender.

"Just so you know I didn't announced the gender of mine and Stacey's baby. I was actually saying 'yeah boy' as Arsenal had scored.

"Just to get that straight as she would kill me,” said Joe.

The 29-year-old Loose Women star and the ex-Eastenders actor confirmed they were expecting their first child together in February this year.

In a sweet Instagram post, Joe wrote: ”Have been driving myself mad thinking that she's bored senseless of me and can't stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company...

"So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she's just been growing a baby.

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news.

"We've been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we've had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn't be happier right now."

Stacey also commented on the news, saying: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said."