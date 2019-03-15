Liam Gatsby says axed TOWIE cast like James Locke and Myles Barnett were ‘deadwood’

Liam Gatsby spoke out about the TOWIE cast 'cullings'. Picture: Getty

The Only Way Is Essex bosses recently shocked viewers by culling TEN cast members from the show

TOWIE's Liam Gatsby has praised show bosses for their recent controversial 'cull' of 10 of the main cast - saying that axed regulars like Myles Barnett, Jon Clark and James Locke were 'deadwood'.

Read more: Gemma Collins super fan gets tattoo of TOWIE star’s face on his leg, even though the ink could ‘end his relationship’

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk alongside fellow cast members Courtney Green, Clelia Theodorou, Shelby Tribble and Courtney Green ahead of the new series launch this Sunday, Liam said: "I'll be quite honest, I think it's a good thing that some people have gone. There's been a big cull, and I think it's brought a buzz back to the show within the group. We feel more appreciated, and it's more of a positive group of people that are left on the show.

"I was alright with everyone, but some of them didn't bring enough to the show," he continued.

And Chloe Meadows chimed in with: "Liam called them deadwood earlier!"

Read more: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is 'joining TOWIE'

And new cast member Clelia added: "People that are here are all genuine mates and friends off the show. They do things off the show, so that makes a whole big difference to the show.

Chloe Meadows spoke of how much more relaxing the show is now the axings have taken place, saying: There was people before that would make you worried, but there was none of that going on in Thailand.

The cast also spoke of their shock at the show bosses' decision to axe certain members of the show - such as James Locke, Yazmin Oukhellou and Amber Turner,

Chloe said: "I think some of them were bold decisions to be part of the cull, but that's what makes it exciting. And that's what makes it what people want to watch.

And Clelia added: "Amber, Yaz and Lockie surprised me because they're such big characters."

It was reported back in January that TOWIE producers had made the bold decision to axe 10 members of the cast - including some of the more well-known characters.

Myles Barnett and his girlfriend Kady McDermott were among those axed from TOWIE. Picture: Getty

Those in the firing line were Chris Clark, Jon Clark, Myles Barnett, Chloe Meadows, Kady McDermott, Dean Ralph, Jordan Wright, Yazmin Oukhellou and Adam Oukhellou.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Towie bosses have had their biggest ever casting drive so far in the show's history.

"Casting producers have been hanging out in all the top Essex hotspots like Sheesh to find the next generation of stars.

NOW READ:

Chloe Meadows says she 'applauds' TOWIE for highlighting ‘abusive’ Myles Barnett and James Lock storylines

The Only Way Is Essex is on Sunday at 9pm on ITVBe.